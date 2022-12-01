ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mocoshow.com

Tacos Don Perez to Open a Kensington Location

Tacos Don Perez will be taking over the location that was home to K-Town Bistro at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington for the last 12 years. Tacos Don Perez took over in early November and plan to open to the public late Spring 2023 (possibly sooner) with a taqueria quick-service concept. Photos of the food available below.
KENSINGTON, MD
nomadlawyer.org

Silver Spring: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland. Located just outside of Washington, DC, Silver Spring is a fast-growing community. This quaint town is a great place for a weekend getaway with friends or family. It offers a diverse mix of housing, dining, entertainment, and retail. It is the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Hoya

Disability Groups Sue DC Over Bike Lanes

Disabled individuals sued Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21 for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with the construction of new protected bike lanes. The Nov. 21 lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that D.C.’s redesigned bike lanes, which lie between sidewalks and parking spots throughout the District, prevent wheelchair users from safely accessing curbside parking, using sidewalk ramps and crossing streets. The D.C. Center for Independent Living (DCCIL), a nonprofit organization that assists disabled D.C. residents, is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
WASHINGTON, DC
High School Football PRO

Washington, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Friendship Collegiate Academy football team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on December 03, 2022, 12:30:00.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgetown Voice

Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation

A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“The Wells Fargo at 14 and U”

“Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People’s Cellar Speakeasy, and More!”. courtesy The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: “First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. “Light Yards...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Downtown Holiday Market set to welcome half a million shoppers

WASHINGTON — The Downtown Holiday Market is in full swing in Penn Quarter. Vendors say they’ll come back each year for what’s become a beloved holiday tradition in D.C. Underneath the twinkle lights, the Downtown Holiday Market has artisan goods from more than 70 vendors to showcase this year. At Toro Mata, Hector Zarate of Arlington sources gifts from Peruvian artists.
WJLA

DC police find missing man Daniel McCarthy in ICU with head injury

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday that a missing man Daniel McCarthy has been located and is safe. McCarthy, 45, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit, according to Kenny Jarels, of The AWARE Foundation. No other details were...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC top brass rallies for OUC nominee Karima Holmes

WASHINGTON - What was billed as a public safety event to discuss beefed-up police patrols at busy shopping areas this holiday season turned into a rally with the city’s top brass throwing their support behind Karima Holmes. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser led the call for the D.C. Council to...
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in November

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 2220 Cedar Mill Cout — 5 BD/3.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
rew-online.com

Douglas Development Adds New Location, Chinatown to ‘The Mark,’ Portfolio

Douglas Development, a real estate development firm based in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area, announced today the addition of a new office location being added to their recently debuted collection, The Mark. “The Mark is a truly unique offering unlike anything else in the co-working market. The high level of...
tysonsreporter.com

Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut

Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
TYSONS, VA

