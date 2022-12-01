Read full article on original website
KEYC
Mental Wellness Expo comes to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The inaugural Never Give Up 2022 Expo for Mental Wellness on December 13th hopes to bring awareness to those who’ve never before understood the issue:. “You get connected to the first step and then all of a sudden the world opens up and mental health...
KEYC
Mankato Civic Center Plaza to close temporarily
30+ tables of toys, games, & comics for show at Eagles Club. Ravagers Comics & Collectibles organized the toy display and invited a group of Mankato-based...
KEYC
Rodeo community supports local member
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota rodeo community is coming together to show support for one of their own. Reid Oftedahl, a Pemberton native currently living in Raymond, was competing in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas when he was injured while bull riding. Oftedahl was taken to a local...
KEYC
Kiwanis Holiday Lights shine on despite weather not ideal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night marks 11 days since Kiwanis Holiday Lights opened their doors for visitors. “Opening night was probably our biggest night we’ve ever had,” Vice President of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, Kyle Mrozek exaplined. “The weather was perfect with the hordes of people coming into the park after the parade. That was a magical evening for us.”
KEYC
30+ tables of toys, games, & comics for show at Eagles Club
The closure is to allow for road crews to work on construction on the MCHS Event Center. A crane will be used during the construction process.
KEYC
Scooter’s Coffee to open second Mankato location on Dec. 9
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scooter’s Coffee has added a new location at 1060 Madison Avenue, Mankato, Minn. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, Dec. 9. Customers can buy one drink and get one free when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.
KEYC
Bells on Belgrade returns to North Mankato
Ravagers Comics & Collectibles organized the toy display and invited a group of Mankato-based...
KEYC
City of Mankato votes on 2023 budget
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The city of Mankato is looking ahead to its budget for fiscal year 2023. “We worked extremely hard,” Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad said. “It was not a two day, or two week or a month or two, literally from August until today finally we have decided on something that will be beneficial to everyone.”
KEYC
Madelia officially opens new fire hall
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A process 25 years in the making, Madelia decommissioned its century-old fire station and city hall Sunday, and community members gathered to see them off. “The whole project everybody was wondering how soon we were gonna get to move in, and we got to move in...
KEYC
Slow start for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
The closure is to allow for road crews to work on construction on the MCHS Event Center. A crane will be used during the construction process. 30+ tables of toys,...
KEYC
No. 6 MSU rolls past Peacocks to improve to 7-0
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The sixth-ranked Minnesota State women’s basketball team picked up its 7th win of the season with a 83-54 over NSIC-opponent Upper Iowa on Saturday inside the Taylor Center. The Mavericks’ winning effort was guided by a 23-point performance from Destinee Bursch. MSU is now 7-0...
KEYC
LCWM wins big over MCW
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) -The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls’ basketball team played host to Martin County West Monday night. LCWM wins by a final of 65-26.
KEYC
Possible human remains found in wreckage of Renville County crash
30+ tables of toys,...
