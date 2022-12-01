İSTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Social media platforms bring people together, but their impact on mental health and user psychology continues to be debated widely. Research shows they can have adverse effects because of how they portray beauty and lifestyles, especially on adolescents. Studies found that 21% of young people had increased social anxiety after spending time on social media, with half expressing body dissatisfaction. Another study showed that those aged 16-21 who use social media for 7 hours or more a day had decreased levels of life satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005060/en/ Value-oriented social media platform TouchApp removes thousands of harmful social media posts (Photo: Business Wire)

