Value-oriented social media platform TouchApp removes thousands of harmful social media posts
İSTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Social media platforms bring people together, but their impact on mental health and user psychology continues to be debated widely. Research shows they can have adverse effects because of how they portray beauty and lifestyles, especially on adolescents. Studies found that 21% of young people had increased social anxiety after spending time on social media, with half expressing body dissatisfaction. Another study showed that those aged 16-21 who use social media for 7 hours or more a day had decreased levels of life satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005060/en/ Value-oriented social media platform TouchApp removes thousands of harmful social media posts (Photo: Business Wire)
‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
Migration to other social media platforms shows no signs of slowing following Elon Musk's chaotic takeover at Twitter, report says
Since Elon Musk's takeover, Mastodon account names have been added to the Twitter bios of more than 90,000 users, according to a report.
Ars Technica
Samsung’s Android app-signing key has leaked, is being used to sign malware
A developer's cryptographic signing key is one of the major linchpins of Android security. Any time Android updates an app, the signing key of the old app on your phone needs to match the key of the update you're installing. The matching keys ensure the update actually comes from the company that originally made your app and isn't some malicious hijacking plot. If a developer's signing key got leaked, anyone could distribute malicious app updates and Android would happily install them, thinking they are legit.
Elon Musk says he will test out his own brain implant as he makes major Neuralink announcement
Elon Musk wants to try Neuralink as soon as it is ready, but the company has delayed human trials several times.
Zuckerberg ripped after latest Metaverse video for $1,500 Quest: 'Still looks like crap to me'
Meta Platforms rolled out its newest updates to its Metaverse Quest software allowing users to capture video of themselves using virtual instruments, art supplies, and maps.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Motley Fool
Amazon Just Announced New Innovations to Take On Snowflake, Nvidia, and More
Amazon's in-house chips and software offerings are becoming more advanced. They could potentially take market share from other big tech behemoths, and attract more customers to AWS. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Amazon Is Refusing to Comply with a Federal Judge’s Order, Emails Show
Amazon is refusing to fully comply with a requirement to tell its employees that it was ordered by a federal judge to stop retaliating against unionizing employees, according to a motion filed by the National Labor Relations Board. The federal cease-and-desist order required that Amazon stop “discharging employees because they...
Elon Musk went to war — then made up — with Apple. Here's what happened.
Musk, the world's richest man and new Twitter owner, declared "war" with the world's biggest tech company: Apple.
Elon Musk urges Twitter employees to submit new ideas for the platform, saying some have already been implemented in 'less than 5 minutes'
Musk took over Twitter at the end of October and said he's received "hundreds" of new ideas from employees for how to change Twitter.
The Verge
You deserve more than $2 for running your phone’s data through Amazon
Amazon is offering some users a whole $2 a month for only one teeny, tiny thing in return: that they route their traffic through an Amazon server so the company can keep track of which Amazon ads they’ve seen. It’s apparently been doing this for months. I’m not...
Elon Musk speaks out on 'Twitter Files' release detailing platform's inner workings
Twitter owner Elon Musk spoke out on Saturday evening about the so-called "Twitter Files," a long tweet thread posted by journalist Matt Taibbi, who had been provided with details about behind-the-scenes discussions on Twitter's content moderation decision-making, including the call to suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop.
Amazon Needs to Kill Alexa, Maybe Exit Echo Devices
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report had a grand plan to infiltrate every home in America -- maybe in the world -- using its devices to put a store into everyone's living room. It was a simple idea, whereby the company would make easy-to-use voice-based devices that ran off a powerful artificial-intelligence system that would serve as a low-cost virtual assistant.
dallasexpress.com
Programmer Sues over AI that Writes Its Own Code
In June, Microsoft released a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology capable of generating its own computer code. The technology, called Copilot, speeds the work of professional programmers by suggesting ready-made blocks of computer code they could instantly add to their own. Copilot developed its skills by analyzing billions of lines of computer code posted to the internet.
Why the FBI Is Concerned About TikTok
The popular video-sharing app, owned by the Chinese technology company ByteDance, boasted more than 1 billion active global last year
Ars Technica
Proton Calendar rounds out security-focused Big Tech alternative on iOS
Proton Calendar, which claims to be the "world's only" calendar using end-to-end encryption and cryptographic verification, has arrived on iOS, giving those seeking a more secure work suite an alternative to Google, Apple, and the like. Proton Calendar is pitched as offering encryption for all event details, as well as...
Google Researchers Create Traversable Holographic Wormhole Using Quantum Computer In New Study
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Wormholes are a hallmark of science-fiction that allow stranded heroes to jump into a black hole and be spit out the other side of the universe without a scratch. While scientific theories from the likes of Einstein do support the possibility of wormholes, in reality they would likely be extremely deadly. That is, if they even exist at all.
BBC
Meta, Amazon, Twitter layoffs: 'Tech layoffs won't destroy American dreams of Indians’
Recent mass layoffs at big US tech firms have plunged into uncertainty several Indians working on non-immigrant visas such as the H1-B. Surbhi Gupta, a product manager at Meta who was among those affected, spoke to California-based journalist Savita Patel about how it took her time to accept it, the uncertainties that H1-B visa holders deal with, and what she plans to do next.
Mark Zuckerberg creates ‘ruthless and power seeking’ AI that’s creepily lifelike
META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled a ruthless, more lifelike artificial intelligence model. Dubbed Cicero, the model is named after the Roman statesman and is capable of performing human skills like negotiation, trickery and forethought, the Washington Post reported. What's more, the AI algorithm often wins at the complex strategy...
