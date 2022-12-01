ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature sky-hook notably absent in NBA's copycat world

Around the NBA, players and coaches have historically embraced stealing, or to characterize it a bit more respectfully, copycatting. Many years ago, when gravity-bound players discovered that shots could actually be made by leaping simultaneously, the jump shot replaced the set shot. After Bill Sharman instructed the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers to report to the gym on the morning of each game to run a few light drills — and then they proceeded to win a record 33 straight games — the “shootaround” was adopted by every team.
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Jazz 139

In game four of their seven-game road trip, another slow start doomed the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers (12-10) trailed the Utah Jazz (14-11) by 16 points at halftime and by as many as 22 points in the third quarter in a 139-119 loss at Vivint Arena on Friday. Indiana is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 12.04.2022

GAME NIGHT FROM SACRAMENTO: Bulls (9-13, 4-8 on the road). at Kings (12-9, 7-4 at home). 5PM CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 4:45 CT pre. TV: NBCSC: Jason Benetti and Stacey King:5PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Kings: Fox: 23 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS:...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Cavs' Dean Wade out 3-4 weeks with left shoulder injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season. Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Grizzlies' Ja Morant fined $35,000 for confronting official

NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Memphis’ Morant Fined

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Trail Blazers

After dropping two straight and three of four to begin their seven-game road trip, the Pacers (12-10) will be trying to turn things around on Sunday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers (12-11). Indiana's defense has struggled on the road trip, especially over the last two games. The Blue...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Under The Radar: Alperen Sengun's steady improvement

The Houston Rockets have not had an ideal start to their 2022-23 campaign, sitting at 5-16 in the Western Conference, but they may have found their center of the future in Alperen Sengun. Going into the season, the Rockets were never considered a contender in the West, so their record...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

Lakers' Stars Fuel Hard-Earned Win over the Bucks

In what was an extremely well-played and high level game between two focused teams, the Lakers were able to outlast the Bucks 133-129 to earn their signature win of the season to date. In a game of multiple standout performances, none were more impressive than Anthony Davis'. If there was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Wizards comeback comes up short in 117-116 loss to Hornets

The Wizards saw a comeback effort come up just short on Friday night in Charlotte, falling to the Hornets 117-116. Led by Bradley Beal’s season-high 33 points, Washington cut a 22-point Charlotte lead late in the third quarter down to one point in the closing minutes. “We don’t ever...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 2

There are 11 games on the schedule Friday, including a matchup between the Heat and Celtics, who just played each other Tuesday. Let’s highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid. Guards. Devin Booker, Suns vs. Rockets ($44): Booker couldn’t...
NBA

NBA All-Star 2023 Officially Tips Off With NBA Ice Buckets Challenge At Trolley Square

The NBA All-Star festivities are upon us. Officially kicking off NBA All-Star 2023, the NBA Ice Buckets challenge began today at Trolley Square in downtown Salt Lake City. The Ice Buckets challenge is a perfect way to tip off All-Star weekend, as basketball fans, sports enthusiasts, and Utah locals and visitors to the state alike are invited to shoot their shot and prove that they have “ice in their veins.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 103, Nets 92

The Boston Celtics caught fire for a two-minute stretch of the fourth quarter Sunday night in Brooklyn. Amid a game that featured limited offense, those two minutes proved to be the difference. Boston, which has boasted the most powerful offense in the league all season long, struggled at the offensive...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy