I would if I could pack up my migraine episodes with my swimsuit and summer clothes each year. But migraines, as we know, don’t hang back for the holidays. I remember one of the first times I got a migraine during what was supposed to be a festive celebration. I had to hide out in a back room while my family had a blast down the hall. In fact, I think FOMO (fear of missing out) should be FOMO BOMO (fear of missing out because of migraine overload)! It’s a thing.

1 DAY AGO