ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

Deion Sanders wows CU Buffs with Prime Time quotes

BOULDER — Deion Sanders was in prime-time form Sunday during his introductory news conference as the new CU Buffs football coach. “Do I look like a man who worries about anything? Did you see the way I walked in here? Did you see the swagger? Baby, I’m too blessed to be stressed!” — on meeting the high expectations to turn around CU’s program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy