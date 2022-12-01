Read full article on original website
Related
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show "Sesame Street," Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90
Audacy's Alternalido playlist for December 4 ft. Tokischa, Usted Señalemelo, and Cancamusa
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds. This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world.
Quentin Lee death: 34-year-old Broadway actor dies of colon cancer
Broadway actor Quentin Lee died of colon cancer at the age of 34.He was known for his portrayal of the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.The news was announced by the Broadway production on Instagram.“The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee,” they wrote on Instagram. “Quentin brilliantly led our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends.”Lee’s wife Angie also confirmed his death on his profile on Instagram.“Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning. It was the most beautiful moment of my...
Comments / 0