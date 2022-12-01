Broadway actor Quentin Lee died of colon cancer at the age of 34.He was known for his portrayal of the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.The news was announced by the Broadway production on Instagram.“The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee,” they wrote on Instagram. “Quentin brilliantly led our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends.”Lee’s wife Angie also confirmed his death on his profile on Instagram.“Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning. It was the most beautiful moment of my...

