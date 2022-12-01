ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are Dabloons? Cats Rule TikTok’s New Viral Craze

A new viral role-playing game on TikTok has captured the imaginations of cat lovers on the platform, all thanks to a made-up currency called dabloons. Loosely based on the Spanish "doubloon" used back in the 16th century, dabloons are a fictional currency created on social media. According to Know Your...
Ateez Concert Venue Employee Dances, Captures Fans’ Hearts During Group’s Show

Ateez fans, a.k.a. Atiny, have found a new member in Atlanta venue employee Carlos, according to one fan's post on Instagram. "New bias unlocked. We all love you Carlos! Thanks for joining the fandom!" the fan captioned a video of the employee dancing and waving light sticks during the K-pop group's Nov. 22 show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.
