‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes, Who Are Married to Other People, Deactivate Instagrams Amid Affair Rumors

Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Kelly Rowland Faces Backlash After Defending Chris Brown at AMAs
The crowd booed Chris Brown after Kelly Rowland announced he had won the Favorite Male R&B Artist at the American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20). Although the "With You" singer was not in attendance for the event, Brown beat out The Weeknd, Brent Faiyaz, Giveon and Lucky Daye. When...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals, As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.
Celebrities Blast Kanye West for Spewing Antisemitic Hate: ‘30 Million Followers Listen to His Insanity’
Kanye West is drawing criticism and condemnation from Hollywood stars and politicians alike for his recent antisemitic spree. On Thursday (Dec. 1), Jimmy Kimmel slammed the Yeezy mogul on his late-night talk show. "I haven’t seen anything like this. We have a Black white supremacist running around," Kimmel said.
Kanye West Reddit Turns Into Taylor Swift Fan Forum Following Rapper’s Antisemitism
Kanye West's fans are turning against the rapper in the wake of his antisemitism. Exasperated fans and Swifties alike have transformed the artist's popular sub-Reddit, which has over 700,000 members, into a Taylor Swift appreciation forum. The post that spearheaded the movement was shared Thursday (Dec. 1). "This is now...
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
Mariah Carey & More Celebrities React to the Supposed End Times of Twitter
Celebrities are reacting to the supposed end times of Twitter as #RIPTwitter trends amid reports that the social media platform is on its deathbed. And of course, they're all tweeting about it. Following reports that Twitter could collapse at any given moment Thursday (Nov. 18) due to the company having...
What’s Up With the Weird Ball Ad on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram?
Have you seen the strange ball ad on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram?. On Nov. 28, Kardashian posted a video of herself and long-time bestie Malika Haqq playing Boxball from a company called Boxbollen, a game in which a ball on a string is attached to a band on your head and you punch it while the screen counts your points.
Lily-Rose Depp Reveals How She Really Feels About All Those Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Headlines
Lily-Rose Depp has kept quiet about her dad Johnny Depp's headline-making divorce from actress Amber Heard and its subsequent, much-publicized trial — until now. In her December 2022/January 2023 cover story for Elle magazine, Lily-Rose told the publication that "when it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts."
TikTok Is Gaslighting Kids Into Believing This Puppet Wearing a Green Hat Was Them as a Baby
Many random and peculiar trends go viral on TikTok on the daily, and at the center of the latest trend-turned-meme is a little puppet with a white cape and green hat that has left much of TikTok exclaiming: "Me as a baby!" But... why?. What Is the Little White Puppet...
Julia Fox Says Kanye West Relationship Had Negative Affect on Her Acting Career
Julia Fox revealed how her relationship with Kanye West had a negative affect on her post-Uncut Gems acting career. Appearing on pal Emily Ratajkowski's podcast, High Low With EmRata, Fox explained how her professional life changed ever since she was first linked to Ye. "After this whole big relationship and...
Matt Lauer Was Fired From ‘Today’ 5 Years Ago: Here’s What He’s Doing Today
It's been five years since Lauer was axed from the Today show. Lauer has kept a relatively low profile since getting the boot from the morning show he had helmed since 1997. Currently living in upstate New York, the 64-year-old has reportedly prioritized his relationship with his children over the past five years.
What Are Dabloons? Cats Rule TikTok’s New Viral Craze
A new viral role-playing game on TikTok has captured the imaginations of cat lovers on the platform, all thanks to a made-up currency called dabloons. Loosely based on the Spanish "doubloon" used back in the 16th century, dabloons are a fictional currency created on social media. According to Know Your...
‘That ‘70s Show’ Returns in First ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
And thus the torch is passed to a new generation. The ’90s favorite That ’70s Show is back — and now it is actually set in the 90s. Titled That ’90s Show, the new sequel series, coming to Netflix in early 2023, will feature the daughter of Eric and Donna spending the summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red — AKA Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, returning That ’70s Show cast members.
Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses
A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
Woman Furious After Already-Married Friend Plans Bachelorette Party Same Weekend as Her 30th Birthday
On Reddit, a woman whose friend scheduled her bachelorette party the very same day as the woman's 30th birthday is now considering not attending her friend's wedding. "In September I decided to tell my friends to save the weekend of November 19 for a party. They all accepted and I was thrilled," she wrote via Reddit, explaining she was excited to "have a large party" to celebrate the occasion.
‘Rude’ Friend Responds to Group Chat but Not Personal Text
Venting on an online forum, a person shared they felt slighted after their "rude" friend responded to a group chat they were both in but not their personal text thread between each other. On Mumsnet, the individual admitted they felt a little salty after their friend ignored their personal text...
