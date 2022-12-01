South Korea and Portugal faced off in their final group stage matches. Portugal got the scoring kicked off early as Ricardo Horta scored in the 5th minute. Portugal would have another chance to score later in the half by way of Cristiano Ronaldo but he couldn’t put it into the net. Korea would answer when Kim Young-gwon scored in the 27th to bring the score to 1-1. Ronaldo would be subbed out early in the second half. South Korea got a few chances on goal off in the second half but nothing went through. South Korea would take the lead in stoppage time after Hwang Hee-chan scored on a beatuful pass from Son Heung-min. Korea won 2-1.

2 DAYS AGO