Read full article on original website
Related
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
SB Nation
All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
World Cup scores, updates: Brazil, Switzerland advance out of Group G after tense final moments
A nervy final few minutes gave way to perhaps the expected outcome in Group G. Brazil didn't need a win and didn't press too hard for one, settling for a 1-0 loss to Cameroon that was scoreless until stoppage time. In the more enticing matchup of the night, Switzerland held off Serbia in a 3-2 thriller to move on to the knockout rounds.
FOX Sports
South Korea vs. Portugal Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
South Korea and Portugal faced off in their final group stage matches. Portugal got the scoring kicked off early as Ricardo Horta scored in the 5th minute. Portugal would have another chance to score later in the half by way of Cristiano Ronaldo but he couldn’t put it into the net. Korea would answer when Kim Young-gwon scored in the 27th to bring the score to 1-1. Ronaldo would be subbed out early in the second half. South Korea got a few chances on goal off in the second half but nothing went through. South Korea would take the lead in stoppage time after Hwang Hee-chan scored on a beatuful pass from Son Heung-min. Korea won 2-1.
U.S. Team Eliminated From FIFA World Cup Following Loss to Netherlands
The United States Men’s National Team’s time in Qatar has come to an end as they were downed by the Netherlands squad 3-1 Saturday at the FIFA World Cup. The USMNT’s fate seemed sealed at halftime as — despite out-chancing and arguably overplaying the Dutch side in the first half — they returned to the locker room down 2-0, an almost-insurmountable deficit considering the U.S. team had only scored two goals total in the previous three qualifying games. Not defeated mentally, the Americans kept the pressure on in the second half, and were finally reward when, in the 76th minute, U.S....
Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup
Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
theScore
Switzerland holds off Serbia to join Brazil in World Cup knockout stage
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland tops Serbia, 3-2, to advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Switzerland (2-0-1) outlasting Serbia (0-1-2) at Qatar's Stadium 974— and there was no shortage of action in the Group G tilt. Elsewhere, Cameroon (1-1-1) handed Brazil (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament in...
SkySports
World Cup hits & misses: Harry Kane finds form at perfect time, Kylian Mbappe's threat to England defence
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Sunday's action as England reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup to set up a meeting with France next weekend... Gareth Southgate's tactical nous is growing as this tournament goes on. He's been a little bit more adventurous going with a 4-3-3 formation, giving the...
Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16
Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
Messi and Argentina knock Australia out of World Cup
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez each scored goals to lead Argentina past Australia 2-1 Saturday at the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings
Japan won Group E and Spain finished second as Germany were dumped out at the group stage for a second-straight tournament. Spanish boss Luis Enrique and Germany’s Hansi Flick fancying themselves to win Group E but the latter were stunned at the start and never recovered. Germany lost 2-1...
Nearly 2,500 seals mysteriously found dead in southern Russia
Bodies of thousands of endangered seals washed up along the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, sparking concerns among experts.Thousands of dead seals were spotted on Sunday at Russia’s republic of Dagestan along the Caspian Sea, with officials confirming the count so far to be at 2,500, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported citing authorities in the North Caucasus region.The authorities were still counting more bodies on Sunday with numbers expected to rise further. Earlier, authorities reported finding some 700 dead seals. The Dagestan region’s ministry of natural resources and environment wrote on Telegram that a large number of seals...
Monday briefing: Can curbing Russian oil profits help end the war on Ukraine?
Good morning. From today, an EU and G7 price cap of $60 a barrel for Russian oil will put unprecedented new limits on Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund his war machine. Meanwhile, a ban on importing any Urals oil within the EU will further limit the market for Russian crude. This might sound technical and obscure. But taken together, the two measures are arguably the biggest intervention by buyers in global oil markets in modern history.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners
The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
FOX Sports
Argentina vs. Australia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina and Australia faced off in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was a slow one for both teams until Lionel Messi decided to shake things up. Messi scored in the 35th minute and gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in the first half. Argentina wasn’t done there, as Julián Álvarez added a goal of his own in the 57th minute. Australia would claw back as Craig Goodwin scored off a deflection. Australia had late chances but couldn’t score and Argentina would go on to win by the 2-1 final.
All 32 World Cup Teams Ranked Based On Group Stage Results At Qatar 2022
The USMNT ranked 13th, despite being one of only five unbeaten teams.
World Cup 2022: One man has proved how the ball stayed in during Spain vs Japan
Official: the ball stayed in during Spain vs Japan – perception, yeah?
SkySports
Chinese Grand Prix cancelled: Formula 1 2023 calendar back to 23 races as replacement options discussed
The sport had been set to return to China for first time since 2019, in what was scheduled to be the fourth round of a record 24-race season on April 16. However, with China continuing to implement a zero-Covid policy, which has led to heavy restrictions and continued lockdowns, F1 has decided it is not feasible to hold a race at the Shanghai International Circuit.
Comments / 0