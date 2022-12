Teri L. Reed, 54, of Norfolk, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at the Skyview Villa Assisted Living in Norfolk. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Pastor Gordon Braun will be officiating the service. Private burial will be held at a later date at the Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Winside. Visitation will be from 9 - 11 a.m. prior to service, also at the funeral chapel.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO