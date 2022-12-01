Read full article on original website
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Ron Walker is joined by Rob Dorsett to look back on England's win over Senegal and ahead to their quarter-final with France. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports
Wycombe 2-0 Portsmouth: Anis Mehmeti stars as Chairboys cruise in first-ever 'Access All Areas' match
Anis Mehmeti scored one and made the other in Wycombe's 2-0 victory over Portsmouth which lifted them into the top half of Sky Bet League One. It was just what the Chairboys deserved for a largely dominant performance against an out-of-sorts Pompey, who allowed a chance to move into the play-off places to pass them by.
SkySports
Super League duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce to join NRL's Newcastle Knights at end of 2023
Pearce-Paul will remain for his fourth campaign with Wigan in 2023 before joining the Knights, with Pryce completing another season with the Huddersfield Giants before also making the move. Pryce has made 28 appearances for the Giants since making his debut last year, while Pearce-Paul has featured 38 times for...
SkySports
Rangers vs Hibernian: All you need to know ahead of Sunday's Sky Sports Cup final
Rangers take on Hibernian in the Sky Sports Cup final on Sunday and here is all you need to know ahead of the huge clash at Tynecastle Park... It is set to be a record-breaking match as Scottish Women's Premier League champions Rangers appear in the final of this competition for the first time, while Hibernian aim to claim the trophy for an unprecedented eighth time.
SkySports
League One and League Two goals and round-up: Sheffield Wednesday miss chance to go top
Sheffield Wednesday missed the chance to go top of Sky Bet League One after they were held to a goalless draw at Derby. In a game of few chances, Owls goalkeeper David Stockdale denied David McGoldrick and Derby stopper Joe Wildsmith saved from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the second half. Wednesday...
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Jordan Henderson key to Jude Bellingham form - but will Gareth Southgate stick?
Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of Jordan Henderson in Qatar, saying he deserves a lot of credit for helping Jude Bellingham to shine in this World Cup. Henderson and Bellingham have developed a close relationship both on and off the pitch since England flew out three weeks ago - as evidenced by the Liverpool captain's celebration for the opening goal against Senegal in the last-16 match - a goal that was set up by a brilliant run and cross from Bellingham.
SkySports
Women's Super League: Manchester City ease past Brighton to keep pace with top three
Manchester City recorded a sixth successive Women's Super League victory as they defeated Brighton 3-1 at the Academy Stadium, with all their goals coming in the opening half-hour. City went ahead in the 11th minute when the ball went in off Veatriki Sarri for an own goal following Chloe Kelly's...
SkySports
Gary Neville: England vs France on a Saturday night at a World Cup is a game of a lifetime
Gary Neville believes England vs France in the World Cup quarter-finals is a "game of a lifetime" and thinks Kyle Walker is the perfect man to match-up Kylian Mbappe. England set up a huge World Cup showdown with the defending champions after easing past Senegal with a 3-0 victory in the last 16 on Sunday night.
SkySports
Gary Neville: England's Jude Bellingham looks like he can do everything | Roy Keane: He performs like a world-class midfielder
Gary Neville said England midfielder Jude Bellingham "looks like he can do everything" after another starring performance in their 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal. Sky Sports' Neville was glowing in his praise for the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who has started every game for England at the World Cup so far.
SkySports
Reporter notebook: England to stick with 4-3-3 against Senegal but has Gareth Southgate's best XI changed?
Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett discusses the key selection dilemmas facing England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of Sunday's World Cup last-16 tie with Senegal and what to expect from the African champions... Less than a fortnight before this winner-takes-all match against Senegal, Gareth Southgate selected what he felt was his...
SkySports
Liverpool vs Everton, Tottenham vs Manchester City to be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in February
The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton will be shown live on Sky Sports on Monday February 13 as the latest broadcast picks are revealed. The two teams are currently at different ends of the Premier League table but Anfield will be rocking for the Monday Night Football showdown. There...
SkySports
World Cup hits & misses: Harry Kane finds form at perfect time, Kylian Mbappe's threat to England defence
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Sunday's action as England reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup to set up a meeting with France next weekend... Gareth Southgate's tactical nous is growing as this tournament goes on. He's been a little bit more adventurous going with a 4-3-3 formation, giving the...
SkySports
Liam Livingstone to miss rest of Pakistan tour with knee injury after making England Test debut
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England's first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 with a knee injury. The England all-rounder received his maiden Test cap from Michael Atherton ahead of the start of day one at Rawalpindi, but sustained an injury after the first innings, and has not bowled in the game.
SkySports
Samuel Eto'o: Cameroon FA president filmed in physical altercation with supporter in Qatar
Samuel Eto'o has been filmed in a physical altercation with a supporter in Qatar. The incident took place outside Stadium 974 following Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday night. Eto'o - the Cameroon FA president - is being filmed having his photo taken with fans. The 41-year-old then...
SkySports
Eddie Jones sacked: The hopes and heartaches of ex-England head coach's seven-year tenure
Over the past seven years he led his team to triumphs but also had his fair share of tribulations. As he departs, we take a look back at the moments which have defined Jones' England tenancy.... Rising from the ashes: From World Cup disaster to world record runs. When Jones...
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership: London Irish beat Newcastle to move off bottom while Gloucester and Bristol end losing runs
Falcons had recorded back-to-back Gallagher Premiership wins with victories over Exeter and Gloucester in recent weeks, but James Stokes scored to give the visitors the worst possible start. Mateo Carreras struck back shortly afterwards, but Paddy Jackson kicked Irish into a six-point lead at the break. Brett Connon's penalty and...
SkySports
Senegal World Cup scouting report - Can Lions of Teranga shock England in the desert?
Twenty years on from captaining his nation in their debut experience of the World Cup, which included stunning France and Sweden in an intoxicating run to the quarter-finals, Aliou Cisse wants to lead Senegal to history again - this time in his capacity as manager. Crowned Africa Cup of Nations...
SkySports
England's Ben Stokes delivers 'best Test captaincy ever' as Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton hail 'masterclass'
On the flattest of pitches, England were able to pull off a remarkable fifth-day win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi with captain Ben Stokes the key figure. By encouraging his players to rack up runs so quickly - they scored their 921 across the Test at a staggering rate of 6.73 an over - Stokes gave his side time to take 20 wickets, and by declaring at tea on day four and setting Pakistan a teasing 343 to win in four sessions, he gave his team opportunity.
SkySports
Bukayo Saka insists he is not the next Kylian Mbappe as England prepare to take on France at the World Cup
Bukayo Saka has rejected the notion that he can be the "next Kylian Mbappe" as England prepare to take on France in the World Cup quarter-finals this weekend. After beating Senegal 3-0 on Sunday night, England's next challenge is against the reigning World Cup champions - spearheaded by talisman Mbappe in attack.
SkySports
England captain Ben Stokes' boldness pays off as side seal famous fifth-day win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi
Ben Stokes was rewarded for his bold declaration, attacking fields and shrewd tactics as England completed a famous 74-run victory over Pakistan late in the final session of the first Test in Rawalpindi to claim one of their greatest wins. Jack Leach trapped Naseem Shah (6) lbw in the fading...
