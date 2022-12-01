ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Ron Walker is joined by Rob Dorsett to look back on England's win over Senegal and ahead to their quarter-final with France. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
Rangers vs Hibernian: All you need to know ahead of Sunday's Sky Sports Cup final

Rangers take on Hibernian in the Sky Sports Cup final on Sunday and here is all you need to know ahead of the huge clash at Tynecastle Park... It is set to be a record-breaking match as Scottish Women's Premier League champions Rangers appear in the final of this competition for the first time, while Hibernian aim to claim the trophy for an unprecedented eighth time.
England reporter notebook: Jordan Henderson key to Jude Bellingham form - but will Gareth Southgate stick?

Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of Jordan Henderson in Qatar, saying he deserves a lot of credit for helping Jude Bellingham to shine in this World Cup. Henderson and Bellingham have developed a close relationship both on and off the pitch since England flew out three weeks ago - as evidenced by the Liverpool captain's celebration for the opening goal against Senegal in the last-16 match - a goal that was set up by a brilliant run and cross from Bellingham.
England's Ben Stokes delivers 'best Test captaincy ever' as Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton hail 'masterclass'

On the flattest of pitches, England were able to pull off a remarkable fifth-day win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi with captain Ben Stokes the key figure. By encouraging his players to rack up runs so quickly - they scored their 921 across the Test at a staggering rate of 6.73 an over - Stokes gave his side time to take 20 wickets, and by declaring at tea on day four and setting Pakistan a teasing 343 to win in four sessions, he gave his team opportunity.

