World Cup 2022 - Croatia 0-0 Belgium: Romelu Lukaku misses big chances as Roberto Martinez's 'golden generation' knocked out and Croatia reach last 16

Senegal World Cup scouting report - Can Lions of Teranga shock England in the desert?
Twenty years on from captaining his nation in their debut experience of the World Cup, which included stunning France and Sweden in an intoxicating run to the quarter-finals, Aliou Cisse wants to lead Senegal to history again - this time in his capacity as manager. Crowned Africa Cup of Nations...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr table 'best offer' for former Manchester United forward
Al-Nassr have made the best offer so far to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Sky Sports News has been told. But, contrary to reports, the Portugal star has not completed a deal to sign for the Saudi Arabian club. Al-Nassr are one of a number of teams from the country interested in...
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Ron Walker is joined by Rob Dorsett to look back on England's win over Senegal and ahead to their quarter-final with France. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
Morocco set for last-16 encounter with Spain: Why Qatar has been the Atlas Lions' World Cup so far
It has been some World Cup for the African nations. Four years ago in Russia, all five nations hailing from the continent were eliminated in the group stages, accumulating eight points collectively, but in Qatar there has been a wonderful resurgence in this World Cup of shocks. Cameroon fell spectacularly...
Bukayo Saka insists he is not the next Kylian Mbappe as England prepare to take on France at the World Cup
Bukayo Saka has rejected the notion that he can be the "next Kylian Mbappe" as England prepare to take on France in the World Cup quarter-finals this weekend. After beating Senegal 3-0 on Sunday night, England's next challenge is against the reigning World Cup champions - spearheaded by talisman Mbappe in attack.
France 3-1 Poland: Olivier Giroud's record goal and Kylian Mbappe's double puts World Cup holders into quarter-finals
Olivier Giroud became France's all-time men's record goalscorer as his opener and Kylian Mbappe's second-half double gave the World Cup holders a 3-1 win over Poland to move them into the quarter-finals. Giroud scored his 52nd France goal to surpass Thierry Henry's record with a neat first-half finish (44) to...
World Cup hits & misses: Harry Kane finds form at perfect time, Kylian Mbappe's threat to England defence
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Sunday's action as England reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup to set up a meeting with France next weekend... Gareth Southgate's tactical nous is growing as this tournament goes on. He's been a little bit more adventurous going with a 4-3-3 formation, giving the...
Why England can dream of World Cup glory even with France and Kylian Mbappe to come in the quarter-finals
Jude Bellingham started running and kept on going. From the edge of his own six-yard box, he was soon sprinting over the halfway line, only now with the ball at his feet, Senegal players trailing in his wake, and possibilities unfurling before him. The passage of play that led to...
Gabriel Jesus: Brazil forward to miss rest of World Cup with knee injury and may be absent for Arsenal league games
Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of Brazil's World Cup campaign with a knee injury and is a doubt for the Premier League restart with Arsenal later this month. The striker picked up the injury during Friday's 1-0 defeat against Cameroon and came off in the 64th minute. Left-back Alex...
World Cup hits and misses: Lionel Messi magic gives Argentina hope while Louis van Gaal deserves Netherlands trust
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Saturday's action as the knockout phase of the World Cup gets under way... The legs do not move as quickly as before and everyone knows we are in the endgame now but is there a more thrilling sight in football than Lionel Messi with the ball at his feet? Through to another quarter-final after beating Australia, his World Cup dream is alive.
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on Belgium shortlist to replace Roberto Martinez - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Vincent Kompany is on the shortlist to replace Roberto Martinez as Belgium boss. Manchester United are lining up a free transfer for Yann Sommer, according to reports. Raheem Sterling has vowed he will only return to England's World Cup campaign...
Gareth Southgate: England manager warns quarter-final opponents France are biggest test his side could face
Gareth Southgate has admitted France pose the biggest test England could possibly face at the World Cup after his side set up a quarter-final clash with the world champions on Saturday. England beat Senegal 3-0 in the last 16 on Sunday to reach the last eight for the second successive...
Gary Neville: England vs France on a Saturday night at a World Cup is a game of a lifetime
Gary Neville believes England vs France in the World Cup quarter-finals is a "game of a lifetime" and thinks Kyle Walker is the perfect man to match-up Kylian Mbappe. England set up a huge World Cup showdown with the defending champions after easing past Senegal with a 3-0 victory in the last 16 on Sunday night.
Women's Super League: Manchester City ease past Brighton to keep pace with top three
Manchester City recorded a sixth successive Women's Super League victory as they defeated Brighton 3-1 at the Academy Stadium, with all their goals coming in the opening half-hour. City went ahead in the 11th minute when the ball went in off Veatriki Sarri for an own goal following Chloe Kelly's...
Reporter notebook: England to stick with 4-3-3 against Senegal but has Gareth Southgate's best XI changed?
Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett discusses the key selection dilemmas facing England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of Sunday's World Cup last-16 tie with Senegal and what to expect from the African champions... Less than a fortnight before this winner-takes-all match against Senegal, Gareth Southgate selected what he felt was his...
Celtic transfer news: Alistair Johnston joins Scottish champions amid doubt over futures of Josip Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis
Celtic have completed a deal to sign CF Montreal right-back Alistair Johnston, who has just finished his World Cup campaign with Canada. Sky Sports News understands the Scottish champions will pay an initial fee in the region of £3.5m for the 24-year-old, as they continue their work ahead of the January transfer window.
World Cup last-16 predictions: Spain and Switzerland to win on penalties...
The World Cup round of 16 is in full swing and our tipster Jones Knows takes to the prediction chair to dig out some juicy betting angles. World Cup results | Fixtures | Full schedule for Qatar 2022. Download the Sky Sports App. Morocco vs Spain, Tuesday 3pm. Gary Neville...
Brazil turn on the style against South Korea to underline status as favourites - World Cup 2022 hits and misses
It says a lot about the bewildering level of technical ability in this Brazil side that it was their centre-backs, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, who combined to set up Richarlison's brilliant third goal. From front to back, they were all at it, toying with South Korea and administering brutal punishment,...
Arsene Wenger suggests Germany lost focus in World Cup due to 'political demonstrations'
Arsene Wenger has suggested Germany lost focus at the World Cup because of "political demonstrations", contributing to their exit at the group stage. Germany, world champions in 2014, were knocked out of the group stage for the second successive World Cup, having covered their mouths during their team photograph ahead of their opening match against Japan in protest against FIFA's ban on OneLove armbands.
England's blistering batting and bold declaration give Ben Stokes' side chance of day-five victory over Pakistan
England's attacking batting line-up pummelled Pakistan yet again before skipper Ben Stokes' aggressive declaration gave his side a real chance of forcing victory on day five of the first Test. Stokes declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win on the flattest of surfaces and...
