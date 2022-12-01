(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Board Thursday awarded a bid to Lake Country Mechanical of Spicer to install new heat pumps at the county Law Enforcement Center and Health and Human Services Buildings. The low bid was $300,000 more than the engineer's estimate of 1.8 million dollars. Chad Hansen of Martin Mechanical Design looked at the bids and determined they were high because the county hadn't counted on the cost of matching the new pumps up with the buildings' existing control equipment, and recommended the project be re-bid. But the county board decided to award the bid to Lake Country Mechanical. County Administrator Larry Kleindl says it was determined it was likely cheaper to buy new heat pumps rather than try and repair the nearly 30-year-old units...

2 DAYS AGO