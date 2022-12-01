Read full article on original website
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease from 3-month highs, dollar firms up on strong U.S. data
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian stocks retreated from three-month highs and the dollar held on to gains following strong U.S. data that again suggested the Federal Reserve might stick longer with aggressive interest rate increases. While investors remained hopeful of China's economy improving with the easing of the country's...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX decline on dollar strength; Philippines inflation soars
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian emerging stocks and currencies were trading lower on Tuesday, hit by regional inflation, extended U.S. Federal Reserve rate-hike worries and a firm dollar. Annual inflation in the Philippines rose 8.0% in November from a year earlier, bolstering the case for a half-percentage point interest rate...
Dealmakers face pressure to clinch M&A quickly in volatile markets
TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - When HSBC plc (HSBA.L) struck a deal last week to sell its Canadian unit to Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) for C$13.5 billion, the winning bid offered one thing the others didn't - speed.
Is SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2011. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
Delek US Holdings (DK) Passes Through 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.84), with the stock changing hands as low as $27.18 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: JNK) where we have detected an approximate $129.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 106,070,000 to 107,470,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of JNK, versus its 200 day moving average:
Where Is HSBC Stock Headed?
HSBC’s stock (NYSE: HSBC) has gained 1% YTD as compared to the 14% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, at the current price of $31 per share, it is 24% below its fair value of $40 – Trefis’ estimate for HSBC’s valuation. The company topped the consensus estimates of profit in the third quarter of 2022. It posted total GAAP revenues of $11.6 billion – down 3% y-o-y, mainly due to lower noninterest revenues. The noninterest revenues primarily suffered in the wealth and personal banking segment due to impairment on the planned disposal of the retail banking operations in France. However, the impact was somewhat offset by a 30% increase in the net interest income (NII), which benefited from improvement in the interest rate environment and outstanding loan balances. On the expense front, the provisions for credit losses increased from -$659 million to $1.08 billion. It led to a 42% y-o-y decrease in the profit before tax to $3.1 billion. Overall, the adjusted net income was down 46% to $1.9 billion in the quarter.
Hartford Financial Services Group's Preferred Stock, Series G Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.00% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HIG.PRG was trading at a 0.52% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.60% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
SH, UGE: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Short S&P500, which added 9,900,000 units, or a 6.2% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in...
Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again
Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing...
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLX
The Steel ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 88,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of SLX were down about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Vale, trading down about...
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
2 Top Growth Stocks Down 61% and 75% to Buy Before They Rebound
As investors, maintaining a long-term focus is never more important than when the stock market is in decline. High-quality companies are often swept up in broad-based selling, even if their underlying businesses are firing on all cylinders. That's certainly the case for the two technology companies I'm about to share....
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
SCHM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHM ETF (Symbol: SCHM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.41, changing hands as low as $68.00 per share. SCHM shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
First American Financial (FAF) Passes Through 4% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.08), with the stock changing hands as low as $51.62 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2022: CGRN, TOPS, GLNG, CSIQ
Energy stocks continued to lose ground this Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 3.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 4.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.6%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slide on rising bets of aggressive U.S. rate hikes
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Tuesday as the chances of more interest-rate hikes by the U.S. central bank gained ground following a strong services sector data. Mainland China stocks .SSEC, .CSI300 were among the rare outperformers as sources said the country's government is set to announce...
