Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Should Investors Buy Pfizer (PFE) & Moderna (MRNA) Stock for 2023?
Much of the social and economic post-pandemic recovery is accredited to Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer PFE and Moderna MRNA. Investors may be wondering if these stocks will continue to be strong investments going into 2023. Taking a look at the outlook and valuation of these two pharmaceutical stocks will give...
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $541.43, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $58.95, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the egg producer...
Technology Sector Update for 12/05/2022: GRND, WTT, SAIC, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.5% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was declining by 0.7%. Grindr (GRND) said it swung to a Q3 net loss of $4.7 million from earnings of $1.9 million a year earlier, while...
RPM International (RPM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
RPM International (RPM) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
PM Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $103.62, changing hands for $104.30/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SCHD
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SCHD ETF (Symbol: SCHD) where we have detected an approximate $256.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 566,200,000 to 569,450,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SCHD, versus its 200 day moving average:
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
September 2023 Options Now Available For Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
Investors in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH) saw new options become available today, for the September 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 284 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the WH options chain for the new September 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
IAU: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Gold Trust (Symbol: IAU) where we have detected an approximate $85.3 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.3% decrease week over week (from 765,650,000 to 763,150,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IAU, versus its 200 day moving average:
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2022: CGRN, TOPS, GLNG, CSIQ
Energy stocks continued to lose ground this Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 3.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 4.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.6%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
Balchem (BCPC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Balchem Corp. (Symbol: BCPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.72, changing hands as low as $130.54 per share. Balchem Corp. shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Deere (DE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.03, changing hands as low as $11.84 per share. Valley National Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Palantir Plunged 14.7% in November
Shares of software platform Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) fell 14.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Palantir burst onto the public markets in 2020 as a tantalizing software play with products used by the CIA and Department of Defense, which Palantir is now expanding to commercial customers.
Bears are Losing Control Over Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) have been struggling lately and have lost 12.4% over the past four weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Tharisa annual profit up 7% as chrome prices jump
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tharisa Plc THST.L, THAJ.J reported a 7.3% increase in annual profit on Monday, as a jump in chrome prices offset the impact of weaker platinum group metal (PGM) rates. The chrome and PGM miner's headline earnings per share (HEPS), the most common profit measure in South...
