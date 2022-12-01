ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

"Indy 5" has a name: See the teaser for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gZVv_0jUOMqlm00

Lucasfilm has finally revealed a title for its fifth Indiana Jones film — and the final one starring the man in the hat himself, Harrison Ford. A new teaser for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny not only shows off Ford as an octogenarian Indy — thanks to digital de-aging tech, it also reveals what adventures Indy had in between the canonical films.

The plot reportedly centers on Nazis who were recruited by both the U.S. and Russia to help them in the Space Race.

As fans had hoped, John Rhys-Davies appears again as Indy's loyal pal Sallah. "I miss waking up every morning wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us," he muses as men of a certain age often do.

"Those days have come and gone," Indy replies. "Perhaps," his old friend retorts slyly, "Perhaps not."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge apparently plays Indy's goddaughter, who clearly has knack for swashbuckling. We also get peeks of co-stars Boyd Holbrook, playing the heavy, and a grizzled Antonio Banderas.

As Jones adventures through the ages — the film spans from the '40s to 1969 — he says in voiceover, "I don't believe in magic. But a few times in my life I've seen things. Things I can't explain." At this point, he apparently reveals on screen the movie's titular MacGuffin.

"And I've come to believe it's not what you believe, but how hard you believe it," he says.

The action-packed teaser also has a great reversal callback to an iconic scene in 1980's Raiders of the Lost Ark. While Indy uses his famous whip to subdue a room full of baddies, they respond as he did to that Cairo swordsman: They pull their guns and blast away.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Gabourey Sidibe reveals she got married over a year ago

Fans of Gabourey Sidibe may have been waiting for an update about a forthcoming wedding, but it turns out she's already married. The actress spilled the beans to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday after being asked about her and husband Brandon Frankel's plans for the nuptials.
102.5 The Bone

Kirstie Alley dies at 71 after cancer battle, family announces

Actress Kirstie Alley has died after battling cancer, her family announced Monday night. She was 71 years old. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children, True and Lillie Parker, announced in a statement.
102.5 The Bone

Brendan Fraser credits fatherhood for his return to Hollywood

The Brenaissance is here and, according to Brendan Fraser, it's all due to his journey with fatherhood. Fraser makes his return to Hollywood in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming drama film The Whale, where he plays a reclusive English teacher trying to reconnect with his daughter. The actor — who is a...
102.5 The Bone

Elliot Page reveals cover and release date for his memoir, 'Pageboy'

Elliot Page can now add author to his list of accomplishments. On Monday, the actor revealed that his previously announced memoir, Pageboy, will hit bookstore shelves everywhere on June 6. Page also posted the book's cover on Instagram, alongside a caption that detailed his experience in writing the memoir. "Trans...
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: 'Moonhaven' grounded by AMC+, and more

Four months after renewing Moonhaven for a second season, AMC+, in a somewhat surprising move, has decided to pull the plug on the sci-fi series due to cost-cutting measures, according to Deadline. Moonhaven -- starring Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison and Yazzmin Newell -- focused on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth...
102.5 The Bone

New trailer for Netflix doc 'Harry & Meghan' released

Prince Harry and Meghan's upcoming Netflix docuseries now has a release date and a new trailer, which draws comparisons between the couple's experiences and the fate of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana. Harry & Meghan will air in two parts, with the first three episodes dropping Dec. 8 and...
102.5 The Bone

‘Sesame Street’ longtime star Bob McGrath dead at 90

Family confirmed Sunday evening that longtime star of “Sesame Street” Bob McGrath died at the age of 90. On Sunday, McGrath’s family shared the news on his Facebook page that he died peacefully at his house with his family by his side. “The McGrath family has some...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy