Wellness: What does sleep have to do with Diabetes?
Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our body’s performance, not only physically and mentally, but also down to the body’s chemical balances. Diabetes, whether type 1 or 2, comes down to an imbalance of the insulin and blood sugar...
Adopting Clinical Trial Technology: The Key to Success for Patients, Sites, & Researchers
Adopting Clinical Trial Technology: The Key to Success for Patients, Sites, & Researchers. Adoption of new clinical trial technologies is critical to success. These innovations can lift patient burden, improve patient engagement, and increase equity and access to clinical trials. In this episode, Kelly McKee and Alicia Staley of Medidata...
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show "Sesame Street," Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90
Proactively Managing Risk via Innovations in Last Mile Care
Proactively Managing Risk via Innovations in Last Mile Care. Health leaders from Network Health, Health Net, Priority Health, and Health.io discuss how top health plans improve risk assessment and quality measures through innovations and at-home testing. Topics include:. Strategies for deploying novel solutions to drive member engagement and reduce costs...
