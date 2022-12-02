Man shot to death not too far from Washington Avenue, Houston police says

Before Thursday, ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted just one recorded homicide over the past year in a designated area that includes the trendy Washington Corridor.

Police added to that small but heartbreaking count when they responded to a shooting that left a man dead, allegedly at the hands of two people who suddenly drove up on a group of people.

The Houston Police Department tweeted information just after 4 p.m. of a shooting in the 3000 block of Summer Street, which is just off Studemont Street and a couple of blocks up from Washington Avenue, in the Washington Corridor. The only information police initially provided is that a man is dead at the scene.

A photo accompanied the tweet, showing at least four HPD cruisers, a fire engine, and crime scene tape closing off the street. A search of the area shows that the investigation was next to the Bellrock Summer Street apartments and the Olivewood Cemetery, just across from the complex.

HPD posted a photo of an active investigation following reports of a deadly shooting along Summer Street in the trendy Washington Corridor area.

Houston Police Dept.

Lt. Larry Crowson of Houston police later elaborated on what investigators learned.

The victim was among a group of men walking in the Bellrock apartment complex parking area when a blue Toyota drove up to them, Crowson said. Two men got out of the vehicle and opened fire, hitting one of the men.

The lone victim died at the scene.

Police didn't provide any further information other than that the shooters got away and a search is on for them.

, which shows rates of various crimes in Houston by specific areas, shows just one homicide was already recorded over the last 12 months in the designated "Memorial Park, West End, Ashbury and Cottage Grove" area that includes the shooting scene, which is along the area's easternmost fringe.