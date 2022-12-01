Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.

