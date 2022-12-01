Read full article on original website
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Calling all late night chefs: the humble chicken sandwich is getting a well-deserved makeover, with the help of DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH®. Paired with a tangy cabbage slaw, this sandwich will have you wondering why you haven’t been breading your chicken in Doritos all this time. The amped-up crispy chicken sandwich will hit the late night spot.
DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón Ramen
Adding toppings to a bowl of instant ramen can elevate an ordinary dish into something special. Of course you have the classics: eggs, a slice of American cheese, and scallions. But why not take it up a notch and add something unexpected — like a handful of DORITOS® chips? Instead of adding crumbled chips that will get soggy, this recipe infuses the flavor of the chips into the broth to create a spicy and comforting bowl of ramen.
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty
Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99
Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries
When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
Starbucks barista calls out customer for ordering a drink mostly consisting of syrups: ‘This made my teeth hurt’
A Starbucks barista put a customer on TikTok blast for requesting a beverage mainly comprised of syrups, and viewers are equally baffled. A TikToker who goes by the username Angry Barista (@angry_barista) claims to be a barista and 10-year shift supervisor at Starbucks. The Angry Barista frequently shares videos featuring a variety of bizarre orders from customers. However, one of their more recent TikTok posts is giving viewers a secondhand sugar high.
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
The Final Round of Aldi Finds in 2022 Just Dropped — Here's What We're Adding to Our Cart
Somehow we have reached the end of 2022, which of course means we're entering one of the busiest seasons of all: the holiday season. Luckily for us, our favorite list just dropped — and we're not talking about our holiday wishlist. No, we mean the list of Aldi Finds that are coming to the store in December.
Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious
You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge
Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
Peanut Butter Pie (5-Minute Recipe)
This peanut butter pie is always a great idea when you want to eat something sweet or surprise your family of friends with a nice, creamy dessert. The best part is it just take 5 minutes to prepare it – seriously! As a peanut butter lover – this is my ideal treat – creamy and easy to make!
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat
Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Burger King Puts 80s Classic Back on the Menu (With 1 Big Change)
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu. That...
