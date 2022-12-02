ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Ghana vs Uruguay on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

By Karl Matchett
 4 days ago

One win could mean a spot in the last 16 for both Uruguay and Ghana on Friday - though only the latter have that guaranteed.

It’s possible the South Americans win and still go out, if South Korea also beat already-qualified Portugal and maintain a better goal difference than Darwin Nunez and co.

Ghana have been very impressive in spells at the World Cup , considering they are effectively a new team with plenty of inexperienced players at international level.

The likes of Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew have been very influential, while Inaki Williams has led the line well despite still waiting for his first goal for the national team. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Ghana face Uruguay at 3pm GMT on Friday 2 December.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Two and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

The Independent will be covering this game and all others at the World Cup with our live blog commentary.

Confirmed line-ups

Ghana: Ati-Zigi, Seidu, Amartey, Salisu, Baba, Partey, Abdul Samed, Kudus, A Ayew, J Ayew, Williams

Uruguay: Rochet, Varela, Gimenez, Coates, Olivera, Pellistri, Valverde, Bentancur, De Arrascaeta, Suarez, Nunez

Odds

Ghana 4/1

Draw 29/10

Uruguay 4/5

Prediction

No repeat of the acrimonious meeting last time and no fairytale comeback for the South Americans, who have been well below par. They might not lose but it won’t be enough. Ghana 2-2 Uruguay .

