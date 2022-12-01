Read full article on original website
DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Calling all late night chefs: the humble chicken sandwich is getting a well-deserved makeover, with the help of DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH®. Paired with a tangy cabbage slaw, this sandwich will have you wondering why you haven’t been breading your chicken in Doritos all this time. The amped-up crispy chicken sandwich will hit the late night spot.
Bourbon Caramels with DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili
At a certain time of night, the desire for something sweet is practically impossible to deny. Rather than toughing it out (or ordering an emergency cookie delivery) we suggest taking care of “future you” by mixing up the caramels below. Thanks to DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips, they’ll satiate your sweet tooth… and turn up the heat a little, too.
DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Pizza Pockets
Perhaps no food is more synonymous with midnight gaming than the pizza pocket. Instead of going into the dredges of your freezer, though, make them from scratch and wow your opponents with the flavor. DORITOS® Nacho Cheese adds just the amount of cheesy crunch your pizza pockets have been missing — until now.
Popeyes Is Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches for 10 Days & You Can Get Its New One
Years after its release, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich remains one of the best chicken sandwiches in fast food. So, people get excited on the rare occasions when a new one hits the menu. That happened this month with the release of the chain's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich. To celebrate its release,...
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty
Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.
5 things Starbucks baristas want you to stop doing right now
If you want to get on your Starbucks barista's good side this holiday season, avoid doing these five things when ordering or visiting the store.
Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99
Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Kentucky
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kentucky. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries
When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today
The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year
When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
Starbucks' Holiday Cups Are More Luxe Than Ever This Year
Every year, Starbucks fans patiently count down the days until the release of the coffee chain's holiday drinks. But just as exciting as Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Lattes and Peppermint Mochas is Starbucks' lineup of holiday cups. The most recent collection of cups provides something for just about everyone. There's bling, jewels, and even lace!
Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge
Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious
You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
Burger King Puts 80s Classic Back on the Menu (With 1 Big Change)
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu. That...
Wendy's Customers Are 'Disappointed' With Their New Breakfast Item: 'Burger Kings Are WAY Better'
While Wendy’s does offer a breakfast menu, it seems that the chain is more praised on social media lately for their sandwiches, burgers, Frostys and french fries. The fast food giant launched a new item for breakfast back in August, the ‘Homestyle French Toast Sticks with Syrup Dip.’ While several publications have reported since then that the menu option is popular among some customers, online, it appears that many Wendy’s fans think Burger King‘s similar sticks are, as one fan recently tweeted, “WAY better.”
Sausage Cheese Balls: Thanksgiving recipe for a tasty holiday appetizer
The Thanksgiving meal is a full-on feast. But that doesn’t mean that some sort of preliminaries are not only called for, but are a necessity. You don’t need a lot of appetizers; just something filling to carry you over while the turkey bakes and the giblet gravy simmers and drives you crazy with the tantalizing aroma.
