bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times
The staff of the New York Times Book Review released their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list a week ago featuring fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles. They’ve since whittled this list down to 10 for their Best Books of 2022 list that was released today. The list is made...
10 books to add to your reading list in December
Bethanne Patrick's December standout books include a Gen X caper, a wild adventure tale and surprising new novels from Jane Smiley and Cormac McCarthy.
5 new books to read this week
Melvin Burgess makes his adult fiction debut…Fiction1. Loki by Melvin Burgess is published in hardback by Coronet, priced £16.99 (ebook £16.99). Available nowAward-winning author @MelvinBurgess breathes new life into Norse myths in his first ever adult novel, Loki - out today! Signed copies available from @Waterstones here: https://t.co/ql789JO0ef pic.twitter.com/5e5QVJB4ii— Hodder & Stoughton (@HodderBooks) November 17, 2022This debut adult novel from children’s fiction author Melvin Burgess is a spirited retelling of Norse mythology through the eyes of the trickster god Loki. Vain, boastful and cunning yet witty and insightful, the decidedly unreliable narrator takes readers on an episodic tour through ancient tales, highlighting...
These Are the Best Books of 2022, According to Amazon Editors
Whether you’ve read 5 or 50 books this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next isn’t easy. If you’re in the mood to give a recent release a go, look no further than the Amazon Book Editors’ 2022 Books of the Year list.
The Best Mystery Books Of 2022
There's something soothing about a good mystery. Hear us out: when you sink into a mystery, there's an unwritten contract between author and reader that, no matter how long it takes us to finish the book, there will be a satisfying conclusion (via Washington Post). There's a general plot structure readers can count on, MasterClass explains, that starts with a character trying to solve a mystery and ends when they've discovered the truth.
Bill Gates Just Said These Are Some Of His Top Five Favorite Books Of All Time
The billionaire typically releases a favorite book of the year list. But he switched it up on Monday and released some of his all-time favorites.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
bookriot.com
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
Ten Books That Are A Must-Read!
Books are so great aren't they. Or is that a statement that has been repeated to you over and over again. Well, reading is not something that requires time. It is NEVER something that should be done out of force. Reading is something you have to do on your own. No one will be that motivation or know one will hand it down to you. To be able to seek pleasure out of reading is something that is crucial and really useful. To enjoy reading is something that can come easily, and it only requires a bit of time and a little energy To start off to be a better reader. These ten books might be a great place to start!
The 13 Best First Chapter Books for Kids
Although parents should and do think hard about what the best picture books are to read to their young ones, it’s not actually that hard to make a decision about picture books. But, picking great chapter books, is a much bigger challenge. How do you get a kid excited about something that’s going to also be a bigger commitment?
Seven Books That Will Make You Smarter
The cover of a nonfiction book is like the hood of an automobile: Nudge it open, and you’ll find sentences like cylinders and pistons folded and coiled together, an engine ready to propel us toward answers to daunting questions. How did life begin? What is art for? What transpires inside our cells? How do our nation’s values hold up in an era of accelerating change? The best nonfiction does more than just assemble information. It takes a reader through curious landscapes, offering a deeper grasp of how the world moves and, most important, what moves it.
6 Coffee Table Books Jewelry Lovers Will Devour
Every holiday season, a slate of weighty new coffee table books devoted to jewelry hit the shelves. And this year is no different. Of the six tomes highlighted below, three are brand-centric and three cross brand lines, but all are distinguished by gorgeous imagery, scintillating stories and a shared message: You can never go wrong with the gift of jewelry (even in book form). B Is For Bulgari: Celebrating 50 Years in America By Marion Fasel and Lynn Yaeger Organized in a charming alphabetical format (A is for Andy Warhol, M is for Monete, S is for Serpenti…), B Is For Bulgari...
5 Easy-to-Read Books That Will Hold Your Attention
This is a response to 5 Page-Turners That Make Reading Effortless. I would consider myself a bookworm. However, I have had some rough patches when comes to reading. Whether it is not having the time or the focus to read, there were points where the most I would read was assigned books or articles for school and that would be it. And then summer break would hit and I would start to read avidly again, then school would start and the cycle would continue. These books, however, made me fall in love with reading again.
The best music books of 2022
Rock and pop music has been obsessed with its own past almost from the start: by 1959, a New York record store called Times Square was doing a roaring trade in what it called “oldies”, selling mid-50s doo-wop singles to teenagers already convinced the golden age of rock’n’roll was over. That said, a kind of industrialised nostalgia took root in the early 90s, the era of the heritage rock magazine and the lavish retrospective CD box set. Thirty years on, there’s a nagging sense that all the great stories about pop’s history might have already been explored – an idea to which Danyel Smith’s Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop (Random House) is a necessary corrective. A smart blend of memoir and penetrating analysis, it frequently deals in righting wrongs or highlighting oversights. These are usually born out of a lethal cocktail of racism and sexism, not least in the story of the Sweet Inspirations. Best known as Elvis Presley’s backing singers, they are recast by Smith as pivotal figures in the development of US pop, the thread that links Van Morrison to Whitney Houston and Paul Simon to Aretha Franklin.
