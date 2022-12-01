ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Macerich

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Macerich MAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp. The company has an average price target of $39.83 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $37.00.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Spire

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spire SR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spire has an average price target of $72.71 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $67.00.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Silvergate Capital

Over the past 3 months, 20 analysts have published their opinion on Silvergate Capital SI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorp ZION has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Zions Bancorp has an average price target of $61.1 with a high of $72.00 and a low of $50.00.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply TSCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tractor Supply. The company has an average price target of $224.4 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $200.00.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel

Within the last quarter, Pebblebrook Hotel PEB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $18.25 versus the current price of Pebblebrook Hotel at $15.55, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

Where Aon Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Aon AON within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Aon. The company has an average price target of $303.25 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $255.00.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers TOL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-12-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Toll Brothers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.95. Toll Brothers bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Verisign

On Friday, shares of Verisign VRSN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.21% to $202.1. The overall sentiment for VRSN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was produced...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Ferguson

Ferguson FERG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-12-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ferguson will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78. Ferguson bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency The Sandbox Up More Than 7% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, The Sandbox's SAND/USD price has risen 7.17% to $0.63. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% gain, moving from $0.55 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $8.40. The chart...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity's Price Increased More Than 29% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Axie Infinity's AXS/USD price rose 29.6% to $8.88. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 36.0% gain, moving from $6.59 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $164.90. The chart below...
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Emerson Electric

On Friday, shares of Emerson Electric EMR experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.29% to $96.87. The overall sentiment for EMR has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
Benzinga

2023 Predictions From Standard Chartered: Bitcoin $5,000, Gold Soars, And Trouble For Biden

According to Standard Chartered analysts, the present crypto winter might grow even colder. Eric Robertsen, the bank's Global Head of Research, forecasted numerous possibilities for 2023, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency, falling to as low as $5,000 next year, along with the impeachment of President Joe Biden, among other unexpected shocks.
Benzinga

Amgen Unusual Options Activity For December 05

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amgen. Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.
Benzinga

Tilray Stock Flies High Amid SAFE Banking Hopes: Here's Why Sentiment Has Turned Bullish

Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY surged 11.79% at one point on Monday, with continued momentum after skyrocketing a total of 25% since Nov. 28. Renewed hope that the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) will pass through the Senate during this lame-duck session has helped to lift the beaten-down cannabis sector.

