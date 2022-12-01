Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Police looking for suspect in aggravated assault Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An off grounds aggravated assault was reported to the University Police Saturday evening, December 3, 2022, at 7:44 PM. This incident occurred in the 800 block of W Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a victim with a gunshot...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to locate missing person
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person. 52 year old, Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was last seen on December 3, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM at his Waynesboro home. Lampkin Sr. was...
Court documents reveal list of weapons allegedly found in UVA shooting suspect’s dorm
Court documents obtained by The Daily Progress have revealed new insight into the weaponry found in the University of Virginia shooting suspect's dorm room after it was searched by Virginia State Police.
NBC 29 News
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police say seven juveniles and three adults are charged in connection with a string of gang-related shootings and car thefts. “Since May 2022, Albemarle County has experienced a significant rise in motor vehicle thefts and shootings,” Sargeant Tavis Coffin said Thursday, December 1.
cbs19news
Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police make 10 arrests in series of criminal incidents dating back to May
Albemarle County Police have announced 10 arrests in what they say is a series of connected criminal incidents that have occurred over the past several months. Meleak Domorion Clark, 19, of Farmville, Jalonnie Antonio Henson, 19, of Charlottesville, and Devontae Markel Johnson, 18, of Albemarle County, and seven juveniles, unnamed due to their ages, have been detained in connection to a run of vehicle larcenies and shootings, the ACPD said on Thursday.
One found dead inside their home during Albemarle County structure fire
Albemarle County authorities are investigating after a resident was found dead in their home during a structure fire just north of Charlottesville.
Shooting suspect wanted out of Tennessee arrested by SWAT team in Virginia
A man wanted out of Tennessee for his alleged involvement in a shooting earlier this month has been arrested by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Johnson City, Tenn., shooting arrested in Albemarle County
A man wanted in a Johnson City, Tenn., attempted murder was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday. According to Albemarle County Police, Micah Kristian Turner was detained during the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forrest Court. Turner is wanted for his alleged involvement in...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper man arrested in task force drug distribution investigation
A Culpeper man is in custody on drug distribution charges after an arrest initiated by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Daniel Ruiz-Torres, 29, was arrested on Monday during the execution of a search warrant along the 200 block of Jenkins Avenue in the Town of Culpeper. As...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Update: What motorists need to look out for this week
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. *NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 17 to 16,...
wina.com
One person dies in Pen Park Lane house fire
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Fire and Rescue report one person dead in fire in a home in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane. Crews from the county and the city responded at 12:40 this (Friday) morning to a report from a passer-by of a home on fire at 1175 Pen Park Lane.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road overturns, catches fire
A tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road in Albemarle County lost its load, overturned and caught fire, closing the road for several hours and sending one person to the hospital. The call to 911 was logged at 2:50 p.m., according to county authorities. When crews arrived at the scene, the...
cbs19news
Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
WSLS
Buena Vista man found guilty of first-degree murder, arson
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The jury has reached a verdict in the murder case of retired Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief Phillip “Jay” Patterson – Jonathan Patterson has been found guilty. In February 2022, 35-year-old Jonathan Patterson was arrested and charged with one felony count of...
Augusta man caught trying to bring loaded gun onto Richmond flight
An Augusta County man was caught trying to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight at Richmond International Airport.
cbs19news
Ivy Road closed due to crash, fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Ivy Road is shut down in western Albemarle County. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Ivy Road is closed between Owensville Road and the intersection with Rockfish Gap. Officials say drivers should expect significant delays in the area. If possible, find an...
q101online.com
Name of pedestrian killed released
Virginia State Police released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that 36-year-old Bradley O’Brian Reid of Lynchburg died when he was hit by a passenger shuttle bus while walking in the northbound travel lane of I-81 at mile marker 225 during the late night hour of November, 21st.
