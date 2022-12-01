On Dec. 3, at 2:08 a.m., Visalia Police Officers were dispatched to the report of a man with a gun where shots had been fired at Tacon Madres at 2401 W. Caldwell, Visalia. Upon arrival officers located spent shell casings in front of the business. Officers received updated information that the subject with the gun was inside the business and was refusing to come out along with other patrons.

1 DAY AGO