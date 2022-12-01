ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

ISU Football Alumni Team donates $65,000 to football program

By By Maddy Long
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Dt51_0jUNzYG000

POCATELLO — The ISU Football Alumni Team recently donated $65,000 to Idaho State University’s football program.

Warren Whitaker, president of the alumni team, said this is an increase from their donation of $55,000 last year.

“Every year, we make a donation to ISU Athletics,” he said. “We have set up some scholarship funds to support the football program.”

Whitaker said the alumni team was able to raise the funds for their donation thanks to all the fundraisers and other activities that they do.

“We had a good year with our fundraising activities,” he said. “It’s done because of our membership. We’re all in this together, and we do this as a team.”

The team was able to raise the funds for the donation through their annual golf tournament, tailgates and membership drive.

“When we raise money, our purpose is to support the program,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker said his favorite part about being in the alumni team is the camaraderie between the members.

“We have lots of different people at golf tournaments,” he said. “Lots of football players from different eras come and play.”

Whitaker also likes the tailgate activities during the games. He said the alumni team has a place where anyone can go for food and beverages during the game.

“We have a lot of fun,” he said. “If they want to hang out and see people, that’s where they go. The camaraderie with the alumni and the friends is the best thing about it.”

The Idaho State Football Alumni Team was first established in 1999. Whitaker said that since then, they have donated over half a million dollars to the football program.

“Right now, we’re going strong,” he said. “We’re here to support the football program and others.”

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Local middle school robotics team wins regionals, advances to state

POCATELLO — One night last month, 10 Irving Middle School students hit the gymnasium floor for a dance party at Rocky Mountain Middle School in Idaho Falls, rallying their coach to join them as pop music blasted through the gymnasium. The students, all members of the Powerful Powerline Porpoises, were waiting for judges to tally their scores, and would soon have double the reason to celebrate. Not only had the robotics team just competed in the Eastern Idaho Qualifier tournament hosted by Idaho First Robotics,...
Idaho State Journal

Holy Spirit Catholic School to host 2nd annual drive-by caroling and pajama drive

POCATELLO — Holy Spirit Catholic School invites the public to celebrate Christmas with its second annual drive-by caroling and pajama drive event on Friday from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Students will be performing Christmas songs in front of the church and collecting pajama donations for those in need. The event will take place in front of St. Anthony Chapel, 524 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello, next door to the school. The school asks that cars drive by slowly, yet carefully, in either direction.
Idaho State Journal

Christmas 4 Seniors project scheduled for Dec. 14

POCATELLO — The Zonta Club of Pocatello is holding a Christmas 4 Seniors project 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 248 N. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. Every year, Zonta Club selects 12 seniors to provide food and gifts to during the holidays. These seniors usually are in need of these items and don't have family to help or be there with them during the holiday.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State men's offense goes cold in 69-59 loss to Southern Utah

For some time, this new Idaho State team profiled as a much more potent scoring machine. The Bengals welcomed a cadre of new players, ones who have shown nice scoring acumen, and when their shots are falling, well, you might need to check how high your arena’s scoreboard can go. When they aren’t scoring though, the Bengals look like the worst version of themselves. In their 69-59 loss to Southern Utah on Saturday night, that came shining through like a spotlight in a dark forest,...
Idaho State Journal

Anonymous donor gives $10 million for ISU student scholarships

POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Physician Assistant Program has received one of the largest scholarship gifts in the history of the university thanks to an anonymous donor. The $10 million donation was given in memory of Ginny Thomas, who served as the director of the Rural American Scholarship Fund, which “supported higher education opportunities for the less fortunate in Washington, Oregon and Idaho,” according to a news release from ISU. ...
Idaho State Journal

Fletcher, John Sherman

Fletcher John Sherman Fletcher John Sherman Fletcher, 84 years of age, born on March 6,1938 in Pocatello, Idaho passed peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022. John was a long-time resident of Kirkland, Washington and Ko'Olina, Hawaii. As a young man he graduated from Pocatello High School in 1956 and went on to graduate from Idaho State University. John then married his high school sweetheart, Ila Gail Rupp and over the course of the next 20 years John and Gail had three children as John proceeded building his corporate career. He started at Tektronix--a pioneer in the computing industry and was propelled to management positions at General Electric, Honeywell and The Boeing Company. Upon retirement John developed an interest in the cellular phone business sector, furthering and continuing his passion for innovation. John was an avid and accomplished skier, sailor, runner and tennis player--a real athletic advocate. But his truest and most passionate love was for his wife of 42-years, Carol Hinrichs-Fletcher, who shared so many of these hobbies and pursuits with him. And John was so grateful to have a brother on this earth that is his brother-in-law, Jim Hinrichs. In addition, Jim's lovely wife Linda Hinrichs of Minneapolis, MN. John expressed and gave so much love and gratitude at his end of days, so if you're reading this pass it along. He is loved and survived by his oldest son Gregory Mark Fletcher and his two devoted daughters Cynthia Fletcher-Tyler and Kathryn Gail Sigler. John was also blessed to have three accomplished grandchildren that he regularly expressed he was in awe of and that they were his favorite people: Abigail Rose, Ava Kathryn and Gannon Thomas. A memorial will be planned in his honor in Hawaii after the first of the year.
Idaho State Journal

Polish ambassador will be keynote speaker for 2023 Frank Church Symposium

POCATELLO — The International Affairs Council at Idaho State University is pleased to announce that the keynote speaker for the 52nd annual Frank Church Symposium on International Affairs will be the Polish ambassador to the United States, Marek Magierowski. Magierowski will speak at ISU March 9.
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Rail freight rates continued to be the burning question in all of Idaho during the first week of December 1922. Three Idaho Falls leaders — W.L. Shattuck, C.J. Carlson and M.B. Yeaman — were among a delegation representing the Southern Idaho Rate Reduction Association, which traveled to Boise to meet with public utilities representatives. “The men say that freight reduction is something which must be had and had quickly, if farmers of southern Idaho are to exist at all,” the Idaho Statesman reported. “They have many figures showing actual conditions among the Idaho farmers as regards their summer and fall crops, which they hope to convince the members of the utilities commission of the need for aid.” Yeaman reported petitions had been circulated in 33 southeastern Idaho counties. “Governor-elect C.C. Moore has attended several of our rate conferences and he says that in effect that it is absolutely essential that there be an increase in the price of farm products and a corresponding decrease in freight rates, if the agricultural and livestock interests of southern Idaho are to prosper,” he said.
Idaho State Journal

Strand, Kathie

Kathie Strand Strand 75, of American Falls, Idaho passed away on November 23, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church,656 Tyhee Street, in American Falls. Condolences and memories may shared on the website DavisRoseMortuary.com.
Idaho State Journal

SEICAA welcomes Joe Borich as its new chief executive officer

POCATELLO — The non-profit organization behind programs such as Meals on Wheels and Socks for Seniors has recently welcomed its new CEO, Joe Borich, to its team. Borich, who joined the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency on November 28, has held many leadership roles including being a part of the coaching staff for the Idaho State University 2002 Big Sky Championship Football team and working as director of several departments at Tiffin University and the University of Findlay. He managed several financial budgets and was...
Idaho State Journal

Grace Lutheran Church to hold live Nativity on Wednesday night

POCATELLO — Grace Lutheran Church will hold its third annual live Nativity this Wednesday night. Jonathan Dinger, pastor of the church, said they decided to do this display during the pandemic during the lockdowns. "We decided to do something in 2020," he said. "Let's get people out and give them something to do." Dinger said...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Idaho State Journal

Alliance Academy of Dance's production of 'The Nutcracker' ballet returning for 18th season

POCATELLO — The Alliance Academy of Dance is set to perform its 18th production of "The Nutcracker" ballet next week. Beth Moore, associate director at the Pocatello dance studio, said they have performed the ballet since 2005. During that time, it has become a tradition in Pocatello. "It's a holiday tradition," she said. "It's a family favorite. We typically have sold out crowds." ...
Idaho State Journal

Christmas wish list for residents at Elegant Residential Living

POCATELLO — Elegant Residential Living always appreciates the community's help in providing gifts for the residents at Christmas. There are currently 58 residents. Gifts can be dropped off at 1261 Heber Ave. in Pocatello anytime. Drop off gifts by Dec. 17. The following is a wish list of items...
Idaho State Journal

Southeastern Idaho Public Health starts campaign to prevent underage drinking

POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health has sponsored a campaign with the Office of Drug Policy and the Idaho State Liquor Division to prevent underage drinking throughout the state, according to a press release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health. On Nov. 29, local youth spent community service hours by placing stickers on liquor store bags. The stickers serve as a reminder to "never provide alcohol to minors." Tessa Donaldson, health...
Idaho State Journal

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration set Wednesday

POCATELLO — Join Bannock County Veteran Services for the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration Wednesday at 11 a.m. We will meet on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge near the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson in Pocatello.
eastidahonews.com

Bingham County law enforcement help fill Christmas lists for local families

BLACKFOOT — Fifty local kids got the ride of lifetime on Saturday morning. Each December, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department and other regional agencies hold a “Santa’s Helper” event. The holiday shop-a-thon aims to help low income families in the region put presents under the tree.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy