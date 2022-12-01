ISU Football Alumni Team donates $65,000 to football program

POCATELLO — The ISU Football Alumni Team recently donated $65,000 to Idaho State University’s football program.

Warren Whitaker, president of the alumni team, said this is an increase from their donation of $55,000 last year.

“Every year, we make a donation to ISU Athletics,” he said. “We have set up some scholarship funds to support the football program.”

Whitaker said the alumni team was able to raise the funds for their donation thanks to all the fundraisers and other activities that they do.

“We had a good year with our fundraising activities,” he said. “It’s done because of our membership. We’re all in this together, and we do this as a team.”

The team was able to raise the funds for the donation through their annual golf tournament, tailgates and membership drive.

“When we raise money, our purpose is to support the program,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker said his favorite part about being in the alumni team is the camaraderie between the members.

“We have lots of different people at golf tournaments,” he said. “Lots of football players from different eras come and play.”

Whitaker also likes the tailgate activities during the games. He said the alumni team has a place where anyone can go for food and beverages during the game.

“We have a lot of fun,” he said. “If they want to hang out and see people, that’s where they go. The camaraderie with the alumni and the friends is the best thing about it.”

The Idaho State Football Alumni Team was first established in 1999. Whitaker said that since then, they have donated over half a million dollars to the football program.

“Right now, we’re going strong,” he said. “We’re here to support the football program and others.”