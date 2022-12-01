Read full article on original website
Rent The Chicken: Tennessee farmer finds unique way to make a profit
Rent The Chicken offers two unique experiences that will create memories for a lifetime, and Middle Tennesseans have a chance to get involved.
GM venture to invest additional $275M at Tennessee plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution announced Friday that it will invest an additional $275 million to expand a Tennessee battery cell factory for electric vehicles. Officials with the companies had already pledged to spend...
Detroit News
GM, LG investing $275 million to increase Tennessee battery plant capacity
General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are investing $275 million at their Tennessee Ultium Cells LLC joint-venture battery plant to increase cell production there when it opens in late 2023, the company announced Friday. Leaders from both companies made the Spring Hill expansion announcement in Nashville with Tennessee Gov....
YAHOO!
Gov. Bill Lee's administration to ask Tennessee lawmakers for approval on toll lane study
Tennessee's highway repair needs vastly exceed the revenue the state is generating for repairs, prompting transportation commissioner Butch Eley to ask lawmakers if his department can look into toll lanes. Eley said at a news conference Wednesday that Tennessee had three solutions to increase highway funding without raising fuel taxes...
Governor Bill Lee calls COVID-19 vaccine mandate for armed forces a ‘national security risk’
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, led a group of 21 Republican governors in sending a letter to congressional leadership, asking them to object to the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for those part of the U.S. Armed Forces.
wmot.org
Tennessee COVID-19 hospitalizations headed higher once again while deaths, new infections fall
(Mike Osborne) — COVID-19 related Tennessee deaths and new infection counts fell again this past week, but hospitalizations began to rise once again. New case counts have fallen three weeks in a row, statewide. New infections dropped eleven percent during the week that ended Saturday. Metro Nashville saw a six percent decline.
proclaimerscv.com
$500 One-Time Payment To Be Given This December To Qualified Residents in Tennessee
Extra support amounting to $500 will be given as a one-time payment to qualified residents in Tennessee this December. Thousands of families who get monthly financial assistance via the state’s Families First program are receiving additional aid from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS). As of December 1, 2022, households having a case in the Families First Program has already received a $500 one-time extra payment on their current Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
TDOT planning to increase electric vehicle registration fee
Currently, electric vehicle owners pay nearly three times less than gas owners. The gas tax equates to roughly $300 a year while the yearly fee for electric vehicles is $100.
Here are the bills already filed for the 113th General Assembly in 2023
When the 113th Tennessee General Assembly convenes Tuesday, Jan. 10, it will have a number of bills already waiting to be discussed among members.
Paddler groups frustrated by lack of regulation by state wildlife agency
Brandon Archer was canoeing down the Buffalo River with friends over Labor Day weekend three years ago, when he jumped out for a swim and tragically drowned. Archer had become entangled in a trotline, an unmanned fishing line studded with hooks that stretched across the river. The MTSU football player died a day shy of […] The post Paddler groups frustrated by lack of regulation by state wildlife agency appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Governor Lee, Tennessee lawmakers chime in on transgender legislation debate
Three of the first five Senate bills filed affect the LGBTQ+ community.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Does Not Rank Well With Waste Management
(Rutherford County, TN) As many people know, Rutherford County has been in the midst of an ongoing problem on deciding what to do about waste as the life of the landfill is reportedly nearing. At last report, County Mayor Joe Carr stated (See previous story here)... A new report shows...
WKRN
'A threat to national security'
Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
wgnsradio.com
Flooding Possible This Week Across Middle Tennessee
Moderate to heavy rainfall will begin to impact Middle Tennessee on Monday. As multiple waves of rain cross the region through the week, rainfall totals will build to 3 to 6 inches. The threat for flooding will start late Monday into early Tuesday for areas south of I-40, especially near...
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to Tennessee
Photo byPublic Domain- Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities.
wpln.org
Conservative backlash to drag shows could endanger the future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee
The future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee is uncertain. Summer festivals, drag shows and book displays celebrating LGBTQ Tennesseans have faced pushback throughout the state. In Middle Tennessee, the organizers of Murfreesboro’s Pride have been told that their permit requests for future events will be denied. Rutherford County native...
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this month
It's never a bad thing to have more options when it comes to grocery shopping. This month, a popular supermarket chain will be opening another brand-new store location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
