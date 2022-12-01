ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chalkbeat

NYC charter schools struggling with student enrollment declines, too

Before the pandemic, Principal Laurie Midgette’s Brooklyn charter school maintained a waitlist 300 names deep. But over the past three years, demand has receded, and her school’s enrollment has dropped by 16%. It’s forced her to dial up recruitment efforts, advertising in movie theaters and on bus stops. With more open seats, the school is in the process of enrolling about 35 asylum-seeking students who recently arrived in New York.“This is definitely,...
New York Post

Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’

This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.”  Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
norwoodnews.org

Highbridge: Man 39, Hospitalized following Auto Theft & Police-Involved Shooting

A 39-year old man has been hospitalized following an auto-theft and police-involved shooting in the Mt Hope section of The Bronx, police said. NYPD Chief of Department, Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, Chief John Chell, chief of patrol, and other senior officials from Patrol Borough Manhattan North, Patrol Borough Bronx and the 44th Precinct, gave a press conference in the early hours of Sunday morning, Dec. 4, to share details of the incident.
PIX11

NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
Gothamist

NYC kills ‘Internet Master Plan’ for universal, public web access

The Internet Master Plan’s creators calculated that about 1.5 million people, disproportionately the poorest New Yorkers, lacked both a home and mobile internet connection. The city had already tapped a number of women- and minority-owned businesses to support the Internet Master Plan, a project launched during the de Blasio administration. [ more › ]
Daily Voice

Community Raises Thousands For College Student From Ardsley Who Lost Leg In Car Crash

Many are pulling together to help the family of a Westchester County college student who lost a leg in a car accident over Thanksgiving break. On Friday, Nov. 18, Ardsley resident Max Scriva, a freshman at SUNY Delhi studying welding, was injured in a car accident on Interstate 87 while driving home for Thanksgiving break and had his right leg amputated as a result of the crash after a week in the intensive care unit, according to a GoFundMe page started for Scriva on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

