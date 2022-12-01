Read full article on original website
NYC charter schools struggling with student enrollment declines, too
Before the pandemic, Principal Laurie Midgette’s Brooklyn charter school maintained a waitlist 300 names deep. But over the past three years, demand has receded, and her school’s enrollment has dropped by 16%. It’s forced her to dial up recruitment efforts, advertising in movie theaters and on bus stops. With more open seats, the school is in the process of enrolling about 35 asylum-seeking students who recently arrived in New York.“This is definitely,...
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
Active shooter threat on SnapChat puts Middletown High School on high alert
Middletown High School was on high alert Friday due to reports of an active shooter at 7:15 a.m.
Highbridge: Man 39, Hospitalized following Auto Theft & Police-Involved Shooting
A 39-year old man has been hospitalized following an auto-theft and police-involved shooting in the Mt Hope section of The Bronx, police said. NYPD Chief of Department, Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, Chief John Chell, chief of patrol, and other senior officials from Patrol Borough Manhattan North, Patrol Borough Bronx and the 44th Precinct, gave a press conference in the early hours of Sunday morning, Dec. 4, to share details of the incident.
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Man sought for beating woman unconscious during protest at Columbia University: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a woman during a protest at Columbia University on Monday night. At 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 28, a 21-year-old woman was participating in a...
NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
Rat Infestation In NY; This Job Pays Nearly $200,000 for Killing Rodents
You know who is taking a bite out of the Big Apple? Rats, that's who. Manhattan is the second 'rattiest' city in the Country with Chicago at #1 and Los Angeles at #3. Orkin, the pest control company, also found that Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse made the list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities.
NYC woman burned with a chemical substance in Subway.
Friday early morning, a 21-year-old New York woman was seriously injured with a chemical substance that burned the left side of her face in an apparently unprovoked Subway attack.
Severely Mentally Ill Teens Sent to NY Foster Home Unable to Treat Them, Leading to Scares
A teenager standing in front of a car, asking the driver to end his life. Another teen stealing a family's chicken from their backyard — then eating it alive, right in front of children. There is a dire shortage of psychiatric care for adolescents that has led to conflict...
Man gropes girl, 15, aboard Bronx MTA bus
The NYPD is looking to identify a man accused of groping a teen girl aboard a Bronx MTA bus earlier this week, authorities said.
NYC kills ‘Internet Master Plan’ for universal, public web access
The Internet Master Plan’s creators calculated that about 1.5 million people, disproportionately the poorest New Yorkers, lacked both a home and mobile internet connection. The city had already tapped a number of women- and minority-owned businesses to support the Internet Master Plan, a project launched during the de Blasio administration. [ more › ]
Community Raises Thousands For College Student From Ardsley Who Lost Leg In Car Crash
Many are pulling together to help the family of a Westchester County college student who lost a leg in a car accident over Thanksgiving break. On Friday, Nov. 18, Ardsley resident Max Scriva, a freshman at SUNY Delhi studying welding, was injured in a car accident on Interstate 87 while driving home for Thanksgiving break and had his right leg amputated as a result of the crash after a week in the intensive care unit, according to a GoFundMe page started for Scriva on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Brooklyn police officer arrested for threatening ex-boyfriend with gun over childcare dispute
An off-duty Brooklyn NYPD officer was arrested on Friday for threatening his ex-boyfriend with a gun during an argument over child care, according to police.
Man hit in head by attacker with baseball bat on Harlem street
A 47-year-old man was assaulted by a man with a baseball bat while walking on a Manhattan street Tuesday, police said.
Man and 7-year-old son struck by BB gun outside Meiers Corners kosher market: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man and his seven-year-old son shopping at Island Kosher in Meiers Corners Sunday afternoon were struck by a BB-gun fired from a passing vehicle after they exited the market, according to police and the victim. Police said a white man driving a Black...
As NYC hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV patients, Sen. Schumer calls for federal aid
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City hospitals are getting overwhelmed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) among children — and the unprecedented surge could become even worse, according to Sen. Charles Schumer (D-New York). RSV is a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can...
Right-wing activist plans to protest SI Drag Queen Story Hour, leftist orgs vow to defend
Right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido announced his intention to protest a Drag Queen Story Hour event at a Staten Island children’s museum on Saturday.
Connecticut mom outraged over gender identity book for 2nd graders: 'Never expected this in my town'
Connecticut mom Megan Watros issued a stark warning to parents nationwide, urging them to 'push back' after a controversial book sparked outrage among parents
