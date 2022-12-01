Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘Harry & Meghan’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & Official Trailer for Docuseries (VIDEO)
The in-depth documentary series about the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is set to land on Netflix in two volumes, with the first three episodes premiering on Thursday, December 8, followed by the remaining three episodes on Thursday, December 15. Directed by Emmy-winner Liz Garbus (The Handmaid’s...
tvinsider.com
‘Game of Thrones’ Vet Kate Dickie Joins ‘Loki’ Season 2
The second season of the hit Disney+ series Loki landed another TV star familiar to fans of genre fare: Game of Thrones alum Kate Dickie. The Scottish actress — who played Lysa Arryn, Lady Regent of the Vale, in five episodes of Game of Thrones — will appear in an unspecified villainous role in Loki Season 2, according to Deadline.
IGN
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and More - December 2022
Hold on to your beanies folks! Winter is here and there’s a bunch of new shows and movies blowing in this month. Glass Onion and Top Gun Maverick both hit streaming this month so if you didn’t catch either in theaters, fear not! Stay tuned to see what else is coming to your favorite streaming platforms.
TVGuide.com
New Disney+ TV Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Disney+ is light on new releases everyone will want to watch in December, with only one high-profile new show coming out this month. That show is National Treasure: Edge of History, a Nicolas Cage-less TV revival of the popular 2000s film series. Some shows that premiered in November are still putting out new episodes, though, including fantasy sequel series Willow, which premiered at the end of November, and the finale of Tim Allen's Christmas story revival limited series The Santa Clauses. Or you could catch up on Andor if you're behind or haven't started. I'm sure you've heard, but it's really good!
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December
Get ready for a collection of must-see titles that include "Bullet Train," "Trolls," "21 Jump Street," and "Glass Onion."
Popculture
USA Network Just Saved a Canceled Show
The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' canceled dating series is getting a second chance. Nearly six months after the TBS series was canceled amid the Warner Media and Discovery merger, The Big D has found a new home at USA Network, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that the network is set to pick the 10-part series up.
The 45 best movies streaming free for Amazon Prime members (December 2022)
It’s December 2022! And that means it’s time once again to check out some of the best of the best from Amazon Prime’s movie offerings, from classics to some new flicks that the service is premiering or bringing back, from dramas to comedies and everything in between.
In A Time Of Layoffs And Restructures, AMC Just Canceled A Series It Had Already Renewed
AMC has reversed its renewal decision on a show amid network layoffs and restructures.
CNET
Finished '1899'? Time to Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Just finished 1899? I have a quick suggestion. Watch Dark -- for my money, it's the best show on Netflix. From the creators of 1899, it's a mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
tvinsider.com
AMC+ Cancels ‘Moonhaven’ After Renewing the Sci-Fi Drama for Season 2
The sci-fi drama Moonhaven no longer has a haven on television: AMC+ has canceled the series, the decision coming four months after the streaming service ordered a second season. Moonhaven’s cancellation is a result of cost-cutting measures at AMC Networks, according to Deadline, which first reported the renewal reversal.
Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show
John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
tvinsider.com
Al Strobel, the One-Armed Man in ‘Twin Peaks’, Dies at 83
Veteran actor Al Strobel, best known for playing Phillip Gerard (aka the One-Armed Man) in the original Twin Peaks, its 1992 movie spinoff, and its 2017 revival, has died. He was 83. Strobel’s passing was confirmed by Sabrina Sutherland, the producer who worked alongside Twin Peaks co-creator David Lynch on...
Miss Universe Announces 2023 Streaming Partner
The Miss Universe Organization has found a partner to stream the 71st Miss Universe Competition. It’s The Roku Channel. The 3-hour long broadcast will stream live from New Orleans, LA. on Saturday, January 14, 2023. It will also stream in Spanish on Telemundo. “The Miss Universe Organization is constantly looking towards the future,” said Amy Emmerich, Chief Executive Officer at The Miss Universe Organization. “For the first time ever, Americans are watching more streaming TV than cable. With this profound shift in the way audiences watch content underway, we’re thrilled to partner with The Roku Channel to bring the Miss Universe competition to the...
tvinsider.com
Jamming with ‘SNL’ Veterans, Bar Games on ‘Barmageddon,’ Final Season of ‘His Dark Materials’
A special holiday edition of Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam features two teams of Saturday Night Live alumni. The Voice’s Blake Shelton moonlights at his own Nashville bar in Barmageddon, playing games with fellow celebs. The HBO fantasy His Dark Materials returns for its final season. The...
See Jonah Hill Clash with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in You People Trailer
You People is written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris Eddie Murphy and Nia Long have some awkward interactions with Jonah Hill in their new comedy. On Monday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for You People, written by Hill, 38, and Black-ish's Kenya Barris, who also directed the film. In it, Hill plays Ezra Cohen, who tries to convince the parents (Murphy and Long) of his girlfriend Amira Mohammed, played by Lauren London, that he would make a "good husband" to their daughter. Murphy and Long, however, aren't convinced. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans finally find a legitimate reason to hate Captain Marvel
For whatever reason (and generally, that reason is sexism and misogyny) Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has always incited a bizarre kind of hatred from certain corners of the Marvel “fandom” that leaves those of us who don’t feel that way thoroughly mystified. Well, for once, the internet has found a legitimate excuse to dunk on Captain Marvel, by reminding us of the character’s worst-ever comic book moment that we’re desperately hoping is never brought to the MCU.
9 Reasons That Have Me Obsessed With "One Of Us Is Lying"
The twists and turns never cease to thrill you.
tvinsider.com
Kirstie Alley Dies: ‘Cheers’ & ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Star Was 71
Kirstie Alley, who broke out as Rebecca Howe on NBC‘s Cheers, has died after a brief battle with cancer. She was 71 years old. The two-time Emmy winner’s passing was announced via a statement from her children, True and Lillie Parker, on Alley’s official social media handles.
Polygon
Every hero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and what they do
Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a star-studded cast with heroes from the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more. With so many legends from across Marvel canon, it can be hard to choose which heroes you want to pit against the Mother of Demons and her army. There may also be some unfamiliar faces amongst the bunch. Learn how to pick the right team for the job with our character guide that explains each hero’s specialty.
Comments / 0