ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Papanikolaou leads Cal to second straight water polo title

BERKELEY, Calif. — Nikolaos Papanikolaou had seven goals, Roberto Valera gave California the lead with 41 seconds left and the Golden Bears scored five straight goals to stun Southern California 13-12 and win their second straight NCAA men's water polo championship. Cal (23-2) beat the Trojans (20-7) by an identical score last season when Papanikolaou had a field block in the closing seconds to preserve the win. It was the Golden Bears record 16th championship and they improved to 7-1 against USC when playing for the title. USC led 12-8 when Massimo Di Martire scored 47 seconds into the final quarter. Valera started the Bears' comeback when he scored with 5:02 left to play.
BERKELEY, CA
ksl.com

Brink leads No. 2 Stanford women over No. 23 Gonzaga 84-63

STANFORD, Calif. — Cameron Brink had 14 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and Brooke Demetre made five 3s and scored 17 points, leading second-ranked Stanford past No. 23 Gonzaga 84-63. The Cardinal have now won five straight games after falling to top-ranked South Carolina in overtime on Nov. 20. Stanford is 10-1 overall. Hannah Jump hit four 3s and scored 14 points and Haley Jones had 12 points for Stanford. Short-handed Gonzaga, limited to seven players because of illness and injuries, had won three in a row. Kaylynne Truong scored a career-high 22 points for the Zags, who are 7-2.
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy