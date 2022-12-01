Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEF
Project Rescue Holds First Christmas Bazaar
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-A local organization who looks to help those who are homeless started what they hope becomes a new tradition.The bluegrass group Gloryland Way, led by leader Vincent Tan, provided entertainment for Project Rescue’s first Christmas Bazaar at the Standifer Gap Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Visitors could shop at...
WTVC
The Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December, The entire schedule of Holiday Market happenings can be found online at ChattanoogaMarket.com.
Adults-Only Retreat in Tennessee Comes with a Breathtaking View
They're just 45 minutes from Chattanooga!
WDEF
Main X 24 Festival Brings Large Crowd to Chattanooga Southside
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Main X 24 Festival brought many to celebrate how Chattanooga’s Southside has grown. The festival began in 2007 by a non-profit initiative called CreateHere. It has since grown due to the work put in by businesses and residents of Main Street. Events occur up and...
WDEF
Little Rome Restaurant Owner sets up campaign for employees
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The owners of the Little Rome Italian Restaurant in Chatsworth have vowed to rebuild after a catastrophic fire this week. But it won’t come soon enough to save their employees at Christmas. So the owners have set up a Go Fund Me drive to...
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"
Alleged "Porch Pirate" from video surveillance taken on Mouse Creek Road with thePhoto byor from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media post. According to the Charleston, TN Postmaster Gloria McKinney, last year, several Charleston addresses fell victim to "Porch Pirates". Already this season, the Cleveland, TN Police Department has been notified of an individual who has been victimized by these alleged thieves.
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Students & Families Invited To Winter Break Spectacular
To kick off the holiday vacation for thousands of students in Hamilton County, “Winter Break Spectacular” is returning to Miller Park for an afternoon of holiday themed activities on Friday December 16th. The free and open to the public event will begin at 2pm with holiday music, oversized...
Home Explodes in Lakewood Park
Coffee County EMS, rescue squad and sheriff deputies also responded. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
hotelnewsresource.com
Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown, a five-story, extended-stay hotel with 124 suites in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The hotel was purchased at over a 25% discount to MCR’s estimated replacement cost. MCR also has the opportunity to create additional value through (i) converting 13,000 square feet of underutilized ground-floor space into additional guest rooms, retail or meeting space and (ii) monetizing the property’s large, 2.2-acre site offering excess development potential in a prime downtown location. This is the company’s fifth hotel in Tennessee.
WDEF
Angel Tree Program Donates Bikes to Kids in Need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-40 volunteers gathered at the Salvation Army’s Citadel Corps on East 28th Street this morning to assemble 50 bikes for the Angel Tree program. Southern Champion Tray donated the funds used to purchase the bikes from Academy Sports. After they finish, the Salvation Army will distribute the bikes to Angel Tree participants to put under their Christmas trees.
WTVC
"An angel:" Family friends of Jasmine Pace asking for justice as they remember her life
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An apartment on Tremont Street is the last known location of Jasmine Pace, after she sent her parents a pinged location to where Jason Chen lived. Now after his arrest, and the discovery of Jasmine's body, friends of families are asking for justice and remembering the beautiful soul tragically lost.
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] 2022 Downtown Rome Christmas Parade
Ethan Garrett – WRGA News Digital News Editor and Video Reporter – On Thursday night a large crowd gathered in downtown Rome to celebrate the beginning of the 2022 holiday season with the annual Rome Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade was the “Joys of Christmas,” and Mary Hardin Thornton was awarded the title of Grand Marshal. The Rome Christmas parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade lineup Rome has ever seen. The Rome Christmas Parade proceeds from the applications are applied to the “Light up Rome” campaign to contribute to downtown Rome’s Christmas decorations. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
WDEF
Suspicious Package Delays Start of Mainx24 Parade
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A festive scene on the Chattanooga Southside had a scare late Saturday Morning. Chattanooga Police responded to a call about a suspicious package shortly before the annual parade at the Main X 24 Festival at the intersection of Market and Main Streets. The suspicious package appeared to be a red bag or suitcase lying on the sidewalk.
WDEF
Chattanooga #7 on Walgreens flu index
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga is a hotbed for flu activity on the latest Walgreens Flu Index. The survey this week ranks Chattanooga Number 7 for flu cases in the nation. And four of the top ten are Tennessee markets. Walgreens says the country is facing one of the worst...
WDEF
Little Rome restaurant in Chatsworth burns
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Residents in Chatsworth are mourning the loss of one of their most popular restaurants. Little Rome was destroyed by fire last night. The Italian Restaurant is on the corner of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 411. Owners say they believe the fire was started by a...
Golf Digest
This neglected Seth Raynor design is finally getting the investment it deserves
For decades, Lookout Mountain Club was viewed by architecture buffs and historians as one of the country’s great renovation opportunities. Seth Raynor laid out the course in 1925 on a high, tilting property near Lookout Mountain’s northeastern flank, just outside of Chattanooga. Raynor, who came into the profession over a decade earlier as a surveyor and construction specialist helping celebrated architect C.B. Macdonald build courses like National Golf Links of America, Piping Rock and the extinct Lido Club, had by this time become one of the most active and sought-after designers in the United States. At each of his commissions, including Lookout Mountain, he used variations of the “ideal holes” Macdonald first developed at NGLA (based on original holes from the U.K.), including the Redan, Eden, Road Hole, Alps (below), etc.
Government Technology
Chattanooga Utility Announces Quantum Network Capabilities
Chattanooga, Tenn.’s primary utility provider, EPB, has announced a partnership with California-based Qubitekk to launch a quantum-as-a-service network for private companies, government and university researchers. The city has been on the forefront of high-speed Internet deployments, first offering gig-speed service in 2012 and steadily building on that capacity. This...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests for Nov. 28-Dec. 4
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(POSS OD DRUG PARA) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BENFORD, JUSTIN C. 7022 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37421. Age at Arrest: 32 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. FORGERY. THEFT OF PROPERTY.
WDEF
Outdoor Chattanooga renames building after former director
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Philip Grymes, the former Director of Outdoor Chattanooga, was honored today by his friends, family and colleagues. The organization renamed its River Street building after him today. With numerous family members, former co-workers and three past and present Scenic City mayors in attendance, the community gathered...
WTVCFOX
Eastside Utility customers still frustrated with inconsistent water woes
APISON, Tenn. — Some Eastside Utility District customers are still frustrated when it comes to their monthly water bill. We spoke with one customer, Samantha Mullins two weeks ago, and right now she says nothing has changed. It makes me very angry and I feel bad for other people...
Comments / 0