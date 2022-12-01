Read full article on original website
Related
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
tigerdroppings.com
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl
Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
Cowboys score 33 points in 4th quarter, rout Colts 54-19
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas safety Malik Hooker had no idea what he was starting with a fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter against his former team. The 38-yard TD return was part of a 33-point fourth quarter that turned a close game into the Cowboys’ 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. It was just the third time in NFL history a team has scored at least that many in the fourth. And it was a little bit personal for Hooker, who also had one of three interceptions of Matt Ryan. Hooker was drafted 15th overall by the Colts in 2017, but didn’t get a second contract after four injury-plagued seasons. He signed with Dallas during training camp last year.
Comments / 0