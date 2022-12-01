ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tigerdroppings.com

Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl

Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
The Associated Press

Cowboys score 33 points in 4th quarter, rout Colts 54-19

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas safety Malik Hooker had no idea what he was starting with a fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter against his former team. The 38-yard TD return was part of a 33-point fourth quarter that turned a close game into the Cowboys’ 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. It was just the third time in NFL history a team has scored at least that many in the fourth. And it was a little bit personal for Hooker, who also had one of three interceptions of Matt Ryan. Hooker was drafted 15th overall by the Colts in 2017, but didn’t get a second contract after four injury-plagued seasons. He signed with Dallas during training camp last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy