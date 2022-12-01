ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The List

Why Royal Experts Believe King Charles And Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't Over

King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex have struggled with their relationship over the last few years. The issue seemed to begin when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex went public with their allegations against the royal family and their choice to step away from their royal duties, via the GB News.
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
The List

Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry

Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
The Independent

Meghan Markle seen boarding private jet after William and Kate flew commercial to climate change event

Meghan Markle has been seen boarding a private jet in Indianapolis after appearing at a female empowerment event in the city.Fox News Digital obtained video footage of the Duchess of Sussex arriving outside a hanger to board the aircraft after having been a featured guest at a Women’s Fund of Central Indiana event on Tuesday.Both the duchess and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are vocal environmental activists and have proclaimed through Archewell, the organisation they founded, that they will achieve net-zero emissions by the end of the decade.The duke’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and his wife...
New York Post

Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
epicstream.com

Prince William Feels Obliged to Meet With Prince Harry in The US? Kate Middleton’s Husband Allegedly Worried About His Brother Making Their Private Conversation Public

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains estranged. Even though the brothers reunited during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, there is no indication that their relationship improved after their brief reunion. Now, there are claims that the Prince of Wales will make the most of his time in the US to have a conversation with Prince Harry.

