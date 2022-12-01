Read full article on original website
Related
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
hypebeast.com
Jason David Frank Has Died at Age 49
Actor and mixed martial arts artist Jason David Frank has died at age 49. Frank was born in Covina, California, and was famous for his acting roles in the original Mighty Moprhin’ Power Rangers TV series in the early 1990s. In the show, he played the character of Tommy Oliver who was initially introduced as the Green Ranger in season 1. As the storyline of the show progressed, he transitioned into becoming the White Ranger and was on the show for a total of 145 episodes.
David Robinson, 'Dog's Most Wanted' star, dead at 50
David Robinson, who pursued fugitives on the run with Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, on 'Dog's Most Wanted,' died Wednesday at the age of 50.
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid Death
Neighbors of singer and actor Aaron Carter, who died Saturday at the age of 34, heard “screaming” and “yelling” coming from the house as Carter was found, according to multiple reports.
Anne Heche's Estate SUED For $2 Million By Woman Who Says Her Turtle Was Almost Killed In Deadly Crash
Anne Heche's estate is being sued over the fiery car wreck that resulted in injuries leading to the actress' death. Three months after Heche's sudden passing, the woman whose home she crashed into has filed a lawsuit against the movie star's estate, claiming she and her pets — including a tortoise — have nowhere to live after the fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the newly filed lawsuit, Lynne Mishele made it clear — she's still traumatized by the car crash that ended with the actress' vehicle and Lynne's home engulfed in flames.She said she's triggered by loud noises and scared...
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Chris Watts Opens Up About Killing His Family—"I felt no remorse"
"On August 12th, when I finished putting the girls to bed, I walked away and said, “That’s the last time I’m going to be tucking my babies in.” I knew what would happen the day before and I did nothing to stop it!”
Anne Heche's ex-boyfriend and Hung co-star Thomas Jane files lawsuit over mostly unpaid $150,000 loan after her death in a car crash
Thomas Jane, who dated Anne Heche briefly beginning back in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against her estate over an unpaid loan, according to People. The 53-year-old actor alleges the deceased actress borrowed $157,000 from him prior to her death. The lawsuit claims that Heche agreed to pay back the...
'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Coughs Up $18k To Settle Beef With Uncle Sam Weeks Before Restaurant Was Sued Over 2020 Shooting
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker coughed up a 5-figure sum to the IRS after they were hit with tax liens, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Internal Revenue Service has released two liens filed against Kandi and Todd’s company. The first lien accused the power couple of owing $2,520 for the year 2020. The second lien said Kandi and Todd failed to pay another $15,812.52 for the same year. The duo dropped a total of $18,332.52 to settle the debt. The money was related to their small business taxes....
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Wife Recalled 1 Odd Way Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Were Involved in Their First Date
Actor James Arness and his wife, Janet's, first date found his 'Gunsmoke' fame following them through the supermarket in a hilarious fashion.
Popculture
Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update
Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"
Herchell L Carrasco tattooing Aaron Carter, 2019Herchell L Carrasco. It's been over a week now since the 90s heartthrob, Aaron Carter, was found dead in his bathtub at the young age of 34. The news has come as a shock for many--but for others--not so much, including one of the late singer's tattoo artists, Herchell L. Carrasco, 35, of Los Angeles.
‘Duck Dynasty': Mia Robertson Grieving After Sudden Death of Longtime Surgeon
Mia Robertson, daughter of Duck Dynasty star Missy and Jase Robertson, is grieving this week upon learning of the death of a man who made a huge difference in her life. The teen's longtime surgeon Dr. David Genecov was killed in a car accident last Saturday. Missy Robertson shared the news on Instagram, explaining how his talents and medical inventions made a difference as Mia endured surgery after surgery to repair a cleft lip and palate.
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details
Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
Popculture
Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death
Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
Clarence Gilyard Jr., Star of ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and a Computer Whiz in ‘Die Hard,’ Dead at 66
Clarence Gilyard Jr., a reliable character actor-turned-university professor with memorable roles in Die Hard, Matlock and Walker, Texas Ranger, has died. He was 66. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas — where Gilyard spent over 15 years working as a film and theater professor — announced Gilyard’s death in a statement shared Monday, Nov. 28. No cause of death was given, though Gilyard had reportedly been suffering from a long illness (per the Las Vegas Review Journal). “He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through his dedication to teaching and his professional accomplishments,” said Nancy Uscher,...
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Comments / 0