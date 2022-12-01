Read full article on original website
qchron.com
Shot fired in gunpoint $10K robbery on Continental 3
Shot fired in gunpoint $10K robbery on Continental. Two bandits made off with $10,000 after robbing a business in the heart of Forest Hills in the early morning hours Saturday, police said.
Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
Drunken driver arrested after his passenger dies in Queens crash, NYPD says
A Queens man is in cuffs after his passenger was killed in a drunken late-night wreck on the Van Wyck Expressway, cops said Sunday. Luis Angamarca, 31, was driving a 2019 Honda Accord north on the expressway, near 72nd Ave., just before 11 p.m. Friday when he veered out of the right lane, cops said. He rear-ended a disabled tractor trailer that was stopped in the striped, marked-off area ...
News 12
NYPD: Armed car theft suspect shot after exchange of gunfire with officers in the Bronx
The NYPD says an armed car theft suspect was shot in an exchange of gunfire with officers in the Highbridge section of the Bronx early this morning. Police were responding to reports of a car break-in in the area when they saw another car driving recklessly. Officers chased the stolen...
Man slashes woman in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn, police say
DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said. The 39-year-old victim was attacked by a man she knew in front of 459 Fulton St. at around 3:15 p.m., police said. The woman suffered a severe laceration to the face and was taken […]
Man, 96, shot while sitting in wheelchair in Brooklyn
The victim was sitting outside at the Kingsborough Houses, near Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue, in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 a.m. when he was hit by a bullet.
Herald Community Newspapers
Far Rockaway man, Bronx woman arrested for drugs and loaded gun
A man and woman traveling through Inwood were arrested for the alleged possession of drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 3, police said. Nassau police saw a gray 2012 Ford heading east on Burnside Avenue near Doughty Boulevard that changed lanes without signaling. During the subsequent investigation, the gun was found along with 19 glassine envelopes that contained a substance believe to be heroin and seven caps thought to contain crack cocaine.
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in Bronx
BRONX - The NYPD released photos of two men they say ambushed and fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. The new video shows the suspects dressed in black walking to the place they would hide to ambush the victim and his brother. The photos of the suspects shows two men dressed in black hoodies. One wore a face mask and hood. The other wore a black balaclava. Neither suspects’ face could be seen clearly in the phots.
Duo Charged After Loaded Handgun, Heroin, Crack Cocaine Recovered During Inwood Traffic Stop
A man and a woman were charged after police reported recovering drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Long Island. The traffic stop happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Inwood, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers saw a 2012 Ford that...
Man fired multiple shots outside a laundromat in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an individual who fired multiple shots outside a laundromat last month in the Bronx. The suspect was walking near a Clean Rite Center at 2241 Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he fired several shots at an unknown target before running away, police said on Saturday. […]
Early morning fire ravages through pizzeria in the Bronx
Neighbors describe the terrifying scene, saying they heard an explosion.
Man shoots floor during smoke shop robbery in Queens, stole approx. $10K: NYPD
FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A smoke shop in Queens was robbed at gunpoint by two men early Saturday morning, according to police. A couple of unknown men went into the Continental Smoke Shop when one of the men pulled out a gun and took around $10,000 from the register. Police said the man shot […]
NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
2 men fatally shot at NYCHA complexes within an hour of each other
Two men were fatally shot at two NYCHA buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn Monday afternoon, authorities said.
New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz
Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
Tiny Twins Arrested After Armed Robbery Spree In Maryland
A pair of teenage siblings were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Brooklyn, authorities say. The brother and sister, both 16-years-old, were connected to the crime, with the brother being arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the assistance of School Resource Officers after being identified in connection to the robbery of a citizen on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The sister was arrested several hours before, around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, after reportedly additionally robbing a business, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey
An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
Police release video of gun-toting suspects in deadly NYC shooting
Police released surveillance video Thursday that shows two gun-wielding suspects who are wanted in connection with a deadly Harlem shooting. According to investigators, the two unidentified men in the video got into an argument with Jose Morales, 39, shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West 140th Street and Broadway. As the confrontation escalated, one of the two men shot Morales in the chest, while the other displayed a black gun, cops said. Both suspects then took off on foot. The video shows the duo walking away with handguns in their hands. Morales was taken to NYC Health +...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested
On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Police: Thieves holding eggs and bricks rob man near Lincoln Center
The five suspects -- four men and one woman, all dressed in black, robbed a man of his jacket and cell phone near 63rd and Amsterdam Ave, police say.
