Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA
Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
Manhunt underway for violent crime spree suspect in Philly, surrounding counties
According to police, investigators are searching for Zahkee Austin, of Philadelphia, who is considered armed and dangerous.
3 teenagers shot in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say. A 15-year-old boy was hit in the face, arm and torso. And an 18-and 19-year-old were both shot in the back. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at East Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.All victims are in stable condition. There's no word on what led to the shooting.
Pa. driver survives crash while going 100 mph
A driver suffered minor injuries after a high-speed crash in Frankford, according to 6ABC. It happened on Frankford Ave and Ruan Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday when police say the driver of a white pick-up truck was going about 100 miles per hour when he lost control. The truck suddenly struck an “El” train pillar on the sidewalk and landed on the front steps of a row home, the news outlet reported.
fox29.com
Police believe phone scam may have swindled hundreds of elderly victims
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities believe an international phone scam ring has conned thousands of dollars from elderly people by posing as family members in distress. Police in Bucks County say 19-year-old Christopher Mauricio was arrested after he allegedly acted as a courier for the phone scam ring, picking up a $5k check from a 93-year-old woman.
fox29.com
'Unprovoked': Female suspect attacked woman walking in Center City in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by another woman on a Center City street last month. The 23-year-old was walking on the 1400 block of Spruce Street when she was physically attacked in the middle of the day on November 20. Police say the attacked was...
22-year-old victim tells police he was assaulted, kidnapped; 3 charged
The 22-year-old victim said when he went to check the back door, a male suspect grabbed him and pushed him to the ground.
Police search for suspect in unprovoked Center City attack
Police are investigating a daytime assault of a 23-year-old college student near Broad and Spruce streets. Instagram video has surfaced of the November attack.
Dog stolen from car in Wawa parking lot in Philadelphia reunited with family
PHILADELPHIA — Theo is home again after an 18-day odyssey. The 2-year-old rescue dog, a boxer-Golden Retriever mix, went missing last month after Natalie Ciervo and Matt Berk said he was stolen from their car at a Wawa parking lot in Philadelphia, WTXF-TV reported. The couple, who live in...
NJ boy, 14, fatally shot after attending birthday party
A 14-year-old New Jersey boy was fatally shot after a birthday party Saturday night, authorities said.
Police: Woman, man shot inside new townhome complex in Media
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) State police are investigating a double shooting in Media on Monday morning. It happened at a house in the Franklin Station community off Route 1 around 12:30 a.m.A man and woman were shot inside a townhouse, police say. The incident happened just a 10-minute walk from the state police's Media station.Crime scene techs were out all morning looking for clues to what happened.Several officers went into and out of the house while the entire block of new townhomes was roped off by crime scene tape.A homeowner CBS3 spoke to says he was stunned something like this would happen to his neighbors."They're a really nice couple. We always talk to each other, and we always, every day, we talk," Seshu Gavarea, a neighbor, said. "Sometimes I go to their house. We talk. We have get-together parties, too, but they're very nice people, though. I don't know what happened. We're trying to figure out what happened. We are waiting on more information, too"CBS3 has left multiple messages with state police trying to get additional information. We will update you as soon as possible.
sanatogapost.com
Car Smash-and-Grab Theft Thursday at Township Park
UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP PA – There’s been another reported victim of smash-and-grab thieves who seem to be prowling parks, trails, and open spaces in western Montgomery County. A 54-year-old Harleysville woman had her car, a 2012-model Volkswagen, vandalized while she walked a trail Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at...
Woman shot 3 times while in car in West Philadelphia
A woman was hospitalized after being shot three times while in a car in West Philadelphia.
Dog found abandoned on SEPTA tracks near Lawndale Station undergoes surgery
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dog found abandoned on railroad tracks earlier this week is a step closer to recovering from extensive injuries.The dog, named "Lucky" by rescuers, was found injured near the Lawndale Station along SEPTA's Fox Chase Line.The group Philly Rescue Angels is helping the dog get treatment for a spinal cord injury that's preventing him from walking.They tell CBS3 he underwent surgery on Friday.
fox29.com
Philadelphia bike officer hit by car while riding bike in Queen Village
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police bike officer was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday morning. Police say the33-year-old officer was hit by a Ford Explorer while riding his bicycle at the intersection of 5th and Lombard streets around 2:15 a.m. He was transported to...
Ex-BF Shot During Custody Exchange Outside Pottstown Family Dollar: Police
A 20-year-old man was arrested after shooting the ex-boyfriend of the mother of his child during a custody exchange outside of a Montgomery County Family Dollar over the weekend, authorities said. Ali Ortiz, of Upper Pottsgrove Township, went inside of the Farmington Avenue store around 6:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2,...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
Bucks Felon Had 'Ghost Gun,' Weapon-Making Lab In Apartment, DA Says
A convicted felon in Bucks County was sentenced to 10 years in jail after authorities found an illegal "ghost gun" in his home. Scott A. McCaughey, 65, of Plumstead Township, pleaded guilty in September to two counts of prohibited firearm possession, said county District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
fox29.com
Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man wanted in Pennsylvania is now in custody thanks to a shoe theft investigation in New Jersey last week. Police say Jonathon A. Wheeler, 36, was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of shoes from a porch on Carroll Street in Riverside, New Jersey.
Mystery of 'Boy in the Box' Sparks Various Theories Over Six Decades
New DNA evidence has allowed police to identity the boy and find his birth certificate according to reports.
