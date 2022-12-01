ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

People are praising woman's 'unusual and wacky' Christmas tree

It's a well known fact that the internet barely agrees on anything. Whether it’s the colour of a dress or the best Christmas movie of all time, people are always going to defend their opinions until their last breath. One unsuspecting woman managed to divide Facebook after sharing a...
Tyla

People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for

We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
Family Handyman

What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?

There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
The Week

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump 2024

Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency David Horsey | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Bart van Leeuwen | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Parade

Homeowners Receive Upsetting Note From 'Grinch' Neighbors Over Holiday Decorations

Even a neighborhood "Grinch" can't steal these homeowners' Christmas spirit this holiday season. A Minnesota couple is speaking out after an anonymous letter was mailed to their home in Burnsville to criticize their holiday decoration display on the exterior of their house—and let's just say, the nasty note is enough to land the sender on the naughty list this year.
iheart.com

Sesame Street's Bob McGrath Dead At Age 90

Bob McGrath, one of the few non-Muppets who lived on Sesame Street, has passed away at the age of 90. His family revealed the news to Bob's fans across the world on Facebook, writing that he passed away today and that he "died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."

