In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams plans to move homeless people with seeming mental illness to hospitals, possibly involuntarily. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is trying to make it easier for people who appear to have mental illness to be forcibly taken to the hospital. His new policy, announced last week, directs police officers and street outreach workers to transport someone to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation if they appear to be unable to meet their own basic needs. That's a shift from the previous standard, which indicated that someone had to pose a threat to themselves or others. Caroline Lewis, a health care reporter with WNYC in New York, has been following this story, and she joins me now. Welcome to the program.

1 DAY AGO