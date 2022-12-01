Read full article on original website
NPR
Week in politics: Support for same-sex marriage in the Senate; more trouble for Trump
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
NPR
Politics chat: Trump wants to return to the White House at all costs
Trump denies wanting to 'terminate' the constitution after calling for 'termination' of the constitution
Former president Donald Trump on Monday denied ever calling to "terminate" the United States Constitution, claiming on his Truth Social platform that allegations thereof were merely "more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS." Screenshot / Truth Social Trump's denial came 36 hours after he posted a message claiming that his 2020 electoral defeat by President Biden "allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution" in order to return himself to the Oval Office. "So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION...
NPR
What Iran has planned for its morality police
Protesters in Iran are calling for a three-day strike this week. This comes after nearly three months of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. The status of that patrol unit is now unclear. An Iranian government official over the weekend created confusion about whether the unit has been suspended. Joining us now is Nahid Siamdoust. She's a assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at UT Austin. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Evangelical voters grapple with Herschel Walker's controversial image
Tomorrow is the final day of voting in Georgia's runoff election for the U.S. Senate. In this state, where the evangelical vote is key, Christianity has been at the center of the race. But the Republican candidate, Herschel Walker, has been plagued by scandals over domestic violence and abortion. So how do evangelical voters reckon with the contradictions between a right-wing candidate's personal conduct and their political positions? We're joined by Timothy Head. He's the executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative political advocacy group. He joins us from just outside Atlanta. Thank you so much for being with us this morning.
Supreme Court conservatives seem to side with website designer who doesn't want to work with same-sex couples
NPR
Why countries that usually don't see dissent are now seeing their people protest
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #2: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #3: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #3: (Non-English language spoken). MARTIN: That was the sound of protests in Russia, Iran and, most recently, China. Now, the people in...
NPR
NPR Investigates a Single War Crime in Ukraine
Since the invasion into Ukraine began 11 months ago, investigators have opened more than 50,000 war crimes investigations looking at alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops. NPR Investigative Correspondent Tim Mak heard a rumor about a man, brutally killed, who lay in the streets of a town for 30 days. So he decided to investigate. One war crime, one story, to show the challenge that war crimes investigators face all over Ukraine.
NPR
A new policy in New York City makes it easier for homeless people to be forcibly hospitalized
In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams plans to move homeless people with seeming mental illness to hospitals, possibly involuntarily. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is trying to make it easier for people who appear to have mental illness to be forcibly taken to the hospital. His new policy, announced last week, directs police officers and street outreach workers to transport someone to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation if they appear to be unable to meet their own basic needs. That's a shift from the previous standard, which indicated that someone had to pose a threat to themselves or others. Caroline Lewis, a health care reporter with WNYC in New York, has been following this story, and she joins me now. Welcome to the program.
NPR
Among many Native American communities, their languages are in danger
Language is how we connect with the world. It's how we understand who we are, how we pass on heritage. It's how I'm talking to you right now. But languages need people who know them to survive. And among many Native American tribes, their languages are in danger. The Cherokee Nation, one of the largest tribes in the U.S., estimates that there remain only 2,000 people for whom Cherokee is their first language, and most of them are over the age of 70. Last week, the Biden administration announced an effort to address this at the Tribal Nations Summit, putting forth a draft of a 10-year national plan to revitalize Native languages.
NPR
What students lost since cursive writing was cut from the Common Core standards
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with historian Drew Gilpin Faust about her story in The Atlantic, "Gen Z Never Learned to Read Cursive." : [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: This story incorrectly states that the U.S. government removed cursive from “Common Core” standards. In fact, the common core standards are set by a group of governors and school officers from the around the country, not the federal government.]
NPR
Former Ukrainian deputy health minister Mladena Kachurets on Ukraine's brutal winter
Surviving a war with Russia is hard enough, but Ukrainians are now facing another harsh reality - a winter with major power shortages resulting largely from Russian strikes on their country's power grid. And while the U.S. has pledged $53 million to repair that damaged infrastructure, and NATO has vowed to help restore capacity, frigid temperatures are hitting Ukraine right now. It's dipping to the low 20s and even below most nights, getting no warmer than 30 degrees most days, and it's only going to get worse. We're joined now by Mladena Kachurets, Ukraine's former deputy health minister. Welcome to the program.
NPR
Georgia Senate runoff election reaches final week of campaigning
It's the final weekend of campaigning in Georgia's Senate runoff election, between incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. Now to Georgia, where voting ends Tuesday in the runoff election between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. WABE's Sam Gringlas is following a couple of key voter groups and joins us now to explain how they could shape the results.
NPR
Biden administration says it is making progress slowing the rate of fentanyl deaths
There were a record number of fatal drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021. The Biden administration says it is making progress slowing the rate of deaths linked to fentanyl. There's some good news in the fight to save Americans dying of drug overdoses. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the number of drug deaths has declined for three months in a row. And that's after years of dramatic increases. NPR's addiction correspondent, Brian Mann, joins us now to talk more about this. Hey, Brian.
NPR
'Flood of evictions' looms in Los Angeles as pandemic tenant protections expire
More than 30,000 families in Los Angeles County could face eviction by the end of the year, as pandemic housing protections expire. NPR's Danielle Kaye reports. DANIELLE KAYE, BYLINE: In LA County, tenant protections that have kept families housed throughout the pandemic are set to end on December 31. Researchers say the results will likely be devastating for low-income families in the country's largest county, where at least 69,000 people are already experiencing homelessness.
NPR
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
