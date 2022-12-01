Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Real estate inventory increases on Marco Island in October
Real estate inventory in October on Marco Island increased 37% compared to October 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. While there were 320 pieces of inventory during the month, there were 47 closings, a 45% decrease from October 2021. Single-family homes spent an average of 52 days on the market with 18 selling and a median sale price of $1.8 million. A total of 27 condominiums were sold, representing a 34% drop from October 2021, with a median sale price of $585,000.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk
1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
santivachronicle.com
Real Estate Owners Should Be Aware of Scammers
Ashton Kirchner Group, Keller Williams Realty Fort Myers & The Islands. There is currently a Real Estate scam going on (likely again) that you need to know about. Unscrupulous folks are contacting reputable Realtors requesting assistance selling their property. Not a terribly unusual request however most Realtors know their sellers or are referred to sellers by past clients so an out-of-the-blue request raises flags already.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
Fort Myers Beach lots deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian
A group of residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency. They say lots they bought years ago have been deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
Collier County Waste Management sets deadlines for debris pickup
GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — If you live in unincorporated Collier County, the waste management department is asking you to place all Hurricane Ian-related debris outside your home by Dec. 4. Residents of Naples, Marco Island, and Everglades City have a Dec. 15 deadline. “That December 4th date and that...
Bonita Springs residents still looking for temporary housing solutions after Ian
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Neighbors living off of Imperial Shores Blvd in Bonita Springs are still looking for temporary housing solutions. Many still live in trailers, vans, and RVs parked on their front lawns. Others are holding on to their old safe place, like Bonnie Hill and her husband.
floridaing.com
9 Restaurants In Bonita Springs Florida You Don’t Want to Miss
If you love food, then you’ll definitely want to check out these restaurants in Bonita Springs, Florida! This small town is home to some of the best restaurants in the state. From fresh seafood to handcrafted pizza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And the best part is...
Downtown Fort Myers businesses being impacted by citywide boil water notice
Jobs are being made a little more difficult at bars, restaurants as a boil water notice hits downtown Fort Myers.
usf.edu
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
macaronikid.com
Christmas at Farmer Mike's in Bonita Springs
The Farm Elves have been busy creating a winter wonderland for you and your family to enjoy Dec. 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th & 17th - Florida style!. Your favorite guest, SANTA will be reading "The Night Before Christmas" IN THE LIGHTED WALK AREA and other Christmas stories to everyone throughout the evening. He will be available for pictures but wont be close enough to sit on for Christmas Wishlist's. He will have a mailbox for all of your wishes to be dropped into and sent to the North Pole.
Marconews.com
Saturday in the Park – Crowd throngs Veterans Park for new bandshell and tree-lighting
This year’s Marco Island Christmas tree-lighting ceremony was two celebrations in one. To kick the evening off, the city’s government leaders celebrated the reopening of Veterans’ Community Park after a year-long remake, with thank-yous, speeches and a ribbon cutting at the new Unity bandshell under balmy skies. Then, the bandshell stage was turned over to the younger generation for what many attendees – and they numbered well into the thousands – felt was the main attraction, the gyrations of wave after wave of “tiny dancers” dressed in colorful holiday costumes.
Lee Health looking for help identifying man at hospital since November
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is looking for help in identifying an unknown man who has been at a Fort Myers hospital since last month. On November 20th, the man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center after he sustained injuries from a reported fall. It happened at the Super 8 hotel in Naples.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida
Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
WINKNEWS.com
2 Fort Myers men win $1M each on 500X The Cash scratch-off game
Two men from Fort Myers are each a million dollars richer thanks to the Florida Lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, scratched their way to the big winnings, and both took the money in a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000. Sanek...
WINKNEWS.com
Waste Pro resumes bulk pickups in Cape Coral
Waste Pro begins picking up bulk waste from Cape Coral curbs on Monday. Piles of debris from Hurricane Ian line almost any street you drive along in Cape Coral. But now that Waste Pro is resuming bulk pickups and horticulture services, it is important to remember that hurricane debris needs to be kept separate.
thedailymiaminews.com
Public Adjuster in Ft. Myers, FL - LA Consulting - Public Adjusters, Denied Insurance Claims
Public Adjuster in Ft. Myers, FL - LA Consulting - Public Adjusters,. Every day, thousands of homeowners have their property damage claims denied or are offered less than their claim is worth for their property damage claim by their insurance company. LA Consulting get full compensation for your property damage.
Mysuncoast.com
DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
Westbound lanes on Vanderbilt Beach Rd and Island Walk Blvd closed
Westbound lanes on Vanderbilt Beach Rd and Island Walk Blvd closed after vehicle accident, CCSO said
