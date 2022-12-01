Read full article on original website
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to Public
‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island, Florida to Open to the Public Saturday, December 17, 2022. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa announces that the legendary Captiva Island beach resort has received approval to welcome all guests with valid lodging reservations. The resort is located at 15951 Captiva Drive, with ‘Tween Waters consistently ranked among TripAdvisor’s top Captiva destinations.
santivachronicle.com
Real Estate Owners Should Be Aware of Scammers
Ashton Kirchner Group, Keller Williams Realty Fort Myers & The Islands. There is currently a Real Estate scam going on (likely again) that you need to know about. Unscrupulous folks are contacting reputable Realtors requesting assistance selling their property. Not a terribly unusual request however most Realtors know their sellers or are referred to sellers by past clients so an out-of-the-blue request raises flags already.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk
1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
Fort Myers Beach lots deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian
A group of residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency. They say lots they bought years ago have been deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
Florida Weekly
Estate-like Homes Define The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
Robert Hall of Curts Gaines Hall Jones Architecture discusses sprawling interiors, unobstructed views, and large terraces, which are project hallmarks. Today’s well-heeled condominium buyers are putting added emphasis on “living large,” especially by the water. Expansive open areas, tranquil panoramas, spacious bedrooms and offices, and outdoor living room-like terraces are must-haves. Even in a vertical setting, the need for a home to have the look and feel of a sumptuous single-family dwelling is paramount.
Florida man wins $1M off Publix scratch-off ticket
Two lucky Ft. Myers men are each going home a millionaire after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
macaronikid.com
Christmas at Farmer Mike's in Bonita Springs
The Farm Elves have been busy creating a winter wonderland for you and your family to enjoy Dec. 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th & 17th - Florida style!. Your favorite guest, SANTA will be reading "The Night Before Christmas" IN THE LIGHTED WALK AREA and other Christmas stories to everyone throughout the evening. He will be available for pictures but wont be close enough to sit on for Christmas Wishlist's. He will have a mailbox for all of your wishes to be dropped into and sent to the North Pole.
Port Charlotte trio caught stealing nearly $10K from storage facility
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office linked three individuals to the theft of thousands of dollars of items from multiple storage units. CCSO Criminal Investigations Unit opened a case after a man reported $7,000 worth of items missing from his unit. According to the iStorage...
Downtown Fort Myers businesses being impacted by citywide boil water notice
Jobs are being made a little more difficult at bars, restaurants as a boil water notice hits downtown Fort Myers.
thejaxsonmag.com
Modern zoning laws make your Christmas Village illegal
Christmas Villages are popular seasonal displays in no small part because they have the qualities that make real neighborhoods and towns attractive: they’re dense, vibrant and so packed with ceramic Christmas paraphernalia that they’re generally devoid of parking craters and dead space. The Christmas Village assembled annually by Colleen Healy Heaverly of Punta Gorda, Florida, is no exception.
floridaing.com
9 Restaurants In Bonita Springs Florida You Don’t Want to Miss
If you love food, then you’ll definitely want to check out these restaurants in Bonita Springs, Florida! This small town is home to some of the best restaurants in the state. From fresh seafood to handcrafted pizza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And the best part is...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Saki launches second location; Donatos seeks new spot in Naples
Q: A new Japanese steakhouse is opening next to Wawa on the northeast corner of the East Trail and Rattlesnake Hammock. What do you know? — Kat Bryce, Naples . A: Saki Japanese Kitchen opened this week in Naples South Plaza on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 East and Rattlesnake Hammock Road in East Naples.
NBC 2
Car catches on fire in Naples
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a car fire that occurred in Naples this afternoon. A red car caught on fire Saturday at 12:44 p.m. on Fountain View Drive. This incident remains under investigation. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest.
fox35orlando.com
Florida rent prices: Are they increasing or decreasing?
Rent prices are beginning to ease in large metropolitan areas following the recent crisis that forced many to pay astronomical prices for a place to call home. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) said that in October, 68 housing markets had smaller average rental rates, up from 38 in September. Places like Springfield, Massachusetts; Austin, Texas; Seattle and New York are some of the areas where rents are falling. The U.S. average rental rate was $2,040, down 0.9 percent from September.
Lee Health looking for help identifying man at hospital since November
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is looking for help in identifying an unknown man who has been at a Fort Myers hospital since last month. On November 20th, the man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center after he sustained injuries from a reported fall. It happened at the Super 8 hotel in Naples.
Three women wanted in Estero Bath and Body Works theft
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Bath and Body Works in Estero. The trio was caught on camera entering the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive on Thursday, November 17, stealing several items worth $1,081.00 and then leaving the business without paying.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida
Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
theonlinecurrent.com
Ian has brought ignorance
Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
thedailymiaminews.com
Public Adjuster in Ft. Myers, FL - LA Consulting - Public Adjusters, Denied Insurance Claims
Public Adjuster in Ft. Myers, FL - LA Consulting - Public Adjusters,. Every day, thousands of homeowners have their property damage claims denied or are offered less than their claim is worth for their property damage claim by their insurance company. LA Consulting get full compensation for your property damage.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance. Chances are that once you visit them, you will keep going back for more time and time again.
