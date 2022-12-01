Read full article on original website
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
luxury-houses.net
A Private Elegant Home in Naples, Florida, with the Ideal Location and Fully Equipped Modern Amenities, is Listed for $5.15 Million
5750 Spanish Oaks Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 5750 Spanish Oaks Lane, Naples, Florida is a private gated community, with a large outdoor living space and full equipment. With estate on 2.27 acres and a location close to beaches, restaurants, the interstate, and the Ritz Carlton, this home has it all and will not last. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,13 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5750 Spanish Oaks Lane, please contact Ralph Harvey (Phone: 561-843-4877) at LISTWITHFREEDOM.COM for full support and perfect service.
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to Public
‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island, Florida to Open to the Public Saturday, December 17, 2022. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa announces that the legendary Captiva Island beach resort has received approval to welcome all guests with valid lodging reservations. The resort is located at 15951 Captiva Drive, with ‘Tween Waters consistently ranked among TripAdvisor’s top Captiva destinations.
Naples Zoo expansion project awarded to Southwest Florida builder
The Naples Zoo awarded Waltbillig & Hood General Contractors its capital improvement project to increase the Zoo’s capacity to meet its education and conservation mission at the 100-year-old park.
santivachronicle.com
Real Estate Owners Should Be Aware of Scammers
Ashton Kirchner Group, Keller Williams Realty Fort Myers & The Islands. There is currently a Real Estate scam going on (likely again) that you need to know about. Unscrupulous folks are contacting reputable Realtors requesting assistance selling their property. Not a terribly unusual request however most Realtors know their sellers or are referred to sellers by past clients so an out-of-the-blue request raises flags already.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Real estate inventory increases on Marco Island in October
Real estate inventory in October on Marco Island increased 37% compared to October 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. While there were 320 pieces of inventory during the month, there were 47 closings, a 45% decrease from October 2021. Single-family homes spent an average of 52 days on the market with 18 selling and a median sale price of $1.8 million. A total of 27 condominiums were sold, representing a 34% drop from October 2021, with a median sale price of $585,000.
Fort Myers Beach lots deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian
A group of residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency. They say lots they bought years ago have been deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
Florida man wins $1M off Publix scratch-off ticket
Two lucky Ft. Myers men are each going home a millionaire after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida
Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
Marconews.com
Now You Know: Get your passport at Collier Clerk’s Marco satellite office
The Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller recently announced that the clerk’s satellite office, located in Marco Island city building, is now approved to receive passport applications. According to statistics from the Bureau of Consular Affairs, more than 1,315,000 passports have been issued in the state...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Saki launches second location; Donatos seeks new spot in Naples
Q: A new Japanese steakhouse is opening next to Wawa on the northeast corner of the East Trail and Rattlesnake Hammock. What do you know? — Kat Bryce, Naples . A: Saki Japanese Kitchen opened this week in Naples South Plaza on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 East and Rattlesnake Hammock Road in East Naples.
macaronikid.com
Christmas at Farmer Mike's in Bonita Springs
The Farm Elves have been busy creating a winter wonderland for you and your family to enjoy Dec. 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th & 17th - Florida style!. Your favorite guest, SANTA will be reading "The Night Before Christmas" IN THE LIGHTED WALK AREA and other Christmas stories to everyone throughout the evening. He will be available for pictures but wont be close enough to sit on for Christmas Wishlist's. He will have a mailbox for all of your wishes to be dropped into and sent to the North Pole.
In the Kitchen: Chicken Salad Chick
ESTERO, Fla. — Chicken Salad Chick joined More in the Morning to reveal its new holiday features!. Additionally, they are even opening up a new location in Estero this Wednesday, December 7. The first 100 people in line will win free chicken salad for a year. For more information...
theonlinecurrent.com
Ian has brought ignorance
Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
thejaxsonmag.com
Modern zoning laws make your Christmas Village illegal
Christmas Villages are popular seasonal displays in no small part because they have the qualities that make real neighborhoods and towns attractive: they’re dense, vibrant and so packed with ceramic Christmas paraphernalia that they’re generally devoid of parking craters and dead space. The Christmas Village assembled annually by Colleen Healy Heaverly of Punta Gorda, Florida, is no exception.
fox35orlando.com
Florida rent prices: Are they increasing or decreasing?
Rent prices are beginning to ease in large metropolitan areas following the recent crisis that forced many to pay astronomical prices for a place to call home. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) said that in October, 68 housing markets had smaller average rental rates, up from 38 in September. Places like Springfield, Massachusetts; Austin, Texas; Seattle and New York are some of the areas where rents are falling. The U.S. average rental rate was $2,040, down 0.9 percent from September.
More Explores: The Hot Buttered Nuggets
We’re starting off the week with good vibes and even better music!. The Hot Buttered Nuggets is a fun, local band that covers a wide variety of music with unique instruments and sound effects!. More Explores learned how to play the washtub bass and more, but hear the real...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance. Chances are that once you visit them, you will keep going back for more time and time again.
WINKNEWS.com
The red tide dangers that remain after the water is deemed safe
As red tide alerts are lifted at beaches from Boca Grande Pass down to Bonita Beach Park, one alert remains active along Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel. Just like the wind and waves wash away sand and shells on our beaches, they can wash away red tide too. “We’ve had...
Pine Island family gets first state-funded travel trailer
Since launching Unite Florida two weeks ago, 1,515 people have applied for a state-funded travel trailer.
