KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
koze.com
36th Annual Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade Photos
CLARKSTON, WA – The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade took place this afternoon. This year’s theme was “A Hometown Christmas.” Parade Community Safety Sponsors were Idaho Central Credit Union, Lancer Lanes & Casino, and Pacific Steel & Recycling. Thank you...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman’s Annual Holiday Fest Saturday
Pullman’s annual Holiday Fest is on Saturday. The events downtown start with the Jingle Bell Fun Run at 4:00. That’s followed by Santa’s arrival at the Pine Street Plaza at 4:45. Caroling starts at 5:00 with the Christmas tree lighting. Pullman’s Holiday Fest wraps up with free smores outside Paradise Creek Brewery.
pullmanradio.com
Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre presents Holiday Harmony
Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre presents Holiday Harmony this Monday at 7:00 pm in Moscow. All are invited to the Christmas concert and sing along presented by Inland Harmony Chorus featuring The Romeos and MHS Encore & Choir. Entry is by donation.
KHQ Right Now
More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm
Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
This is The Greatest Ice Cream You Can’t Find In Tri-Cities
My name is Robb Francis and I am an Ice Creamaholic. There...I said it. I could eat ice cream every day if possible. I am always on the lookout for the next "best" ice cream. There have been plenty over the years that have held that title, even for a brief period of time, in my book.
pullmanradio.com
Santa’s Annual Visits To Pullman’s Neighborhoods Escorted By Lions Club Starts Monday
Santa’s annual visits to Pullman’s neighborhoods escorted by the Lions Club begins Monday night. Santa will be on College Hill Monday night and on the Southside of Military Hill. He will visit Pioneer Hill and the Southside of Sunnyside Hill Tuesday night. On Wednesday night Santa will be riding his sleigh through the Northside of Sunnyside Hill and will complete his Pullman journey on Thursday night on the Northside of Military Hill. Santa will be arriving each night at 5:30 before heading back to the North Pole around 8:30. Listen close for the lead reindeer truck announcing Santa’s arrival.
cougcenter.com
The Cougars are officially headed to sunny SoCal
Greetings, Cougar fans, and welcome to bowl season. Now that the conference championship games are finished - maybe USC learned its lesson that if it had just called in sick, it would be in the CFP - we turn our focus toward the bowls. For your Washington State Cougars, that means a trip to sunny Los Angeles for the late night talkshow host bowl.
KREM
EWU star wide receiver Freddie Roberson enters transfer portal, lands offers from Arizona State, WSU, Tulane
CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington's football team is losing a key piece of its offense as redshirt junior wide receiver Freddie Roberson announced today that he has entered the transfer portal. Roberson thanked Coach Best, the EWU coaching staff and his teammates in a post on Twitter. The redshirt...
q13fox.com
Sister of slain Idaho student posts moving tribute two weeks after brutal murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' sister posted a touching tribute to her sibling Monday more than two weeks after the quadruple homicide near campus that has left the victims' families shattered and the small college town deeply shaken. In an Instagram story, Autumn Goncalves posted...
pullmanradio.com
Alcohol Offense On UI Campus On The Night Of Student Murders Not Related To The Case
Moscow Police say an alcohol offense on campus on the night that four University of Idaho students were murdered isn’t related to the case. The agency issued an update on Friday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The incident was called in just after 3:00 on the morning of November 13th. The alcohol offense at the band field on Taylor Avenue was addressed on scene by the officer.
pullmanradio.com
Lumberyard in Pullman to hold Winter Market
Lumberyard in Pullman invites the community to its Winter Market this Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Come browse from local makers including paintings, custom bags, jewelry and more.
Idaho police contract private security firm to monitor house where four students were killed
Moscow, Idaho police have hired a private security firm to monitor the house where four University of Idaho students were killed on Nov. 13.
Yakima Herald Republic
Source: UW Huskies safety Cameron Williams to enter transfer portal
UW junior safety Cameron Williams will enter the transfer portal, according to a source. The 6-foot, 207-pound Williams — who started 10 games from 2019 to 2021 — played sparingly in the first four games this fall before notifying the coaching staff of his decision to redshirt and to maintain an extra year of eligibility. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Surviving roommates in University of Idaho murder case speak out
A pastor read letters from surviving roommates Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke at a service held this weekend, remembering the impact their four friends had on their lives. Officials say the pair have been ruled out as potential suspects. There are still no suspects or murder weapons, but frustration in the tight-knit town is boiling over.Dec. 4, 2022.
uiargonaut.com
Letter from the Editor: Loss of innocence
It was with heavy hearts that the Dec. 2 edition of our print publication was pieced together. While our usual production nights can be strenuous, this one felt different. Our usual friendly banter would subside with pauses in conversation as our minds wandered. These past few weeks have been heavy...
Renard Bell will miss WSU's bowl game, says Jake Dickert
PULLMAN -- Washington State head coach Jake Dickert on Friday said seventh-year wide receiver Renard Bell has played his last football game for WSU and will not be available for the Cougars' bowl game. But it wasn't all bad news on Friday: fifth-year EDGE Brennan Jackson announced he's returning to WSU next season to take advantage of the covid waiver.
Yogi Roth and Nick Aliotti bullish on WSU's future with Jake Dickert
LAS VEGAS -- Two members of the Pac-12 Network’s line up of football analysts — Yogi Roth and Nick Aliotti — are bullish on the future of Washington State’s football program and head coach Jake Dickert. Insights from Roth -- who dissects the development of quarterback...
KHQ Right Now
Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides
The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
