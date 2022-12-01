Santa’s annual visits to Pullman’s neighborhoods escorted by the Lions Club begins Monday night. Santa will be on College Hill Monday night and on the Southside of Military Hill. He will visit Pioneer Hill and the Southside of Sunnyside Hill Tuesday night. On Wednesday night Santa will be riding his sleigh through the Northside of Sunnyside Hill and will complete his Pullman journey on Thursday night on the Northside of Military Hill. Santa will be arriving each night at 5:30 before heading back to the North Pole around 8:30. Listen close for the lead reindeer truck announcing Santa’s arrival.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO