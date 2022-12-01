MOSCOW, Idaho (KPTV) — Hundreds of students and family members of four slain classmates mourned together inside the University of Idaho’s stadium Wednesday night. “The only cure to pain is love — it’s the only thing that’s going to to heal us; it’s the only thing that’s going to heal you,” Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told the crowd gathered at the vigil. “That will make a difference, and that’s something they can see where they’re at right now: That you changed your life a little bit, that you’re a little bit nicer, a little bit kinder.”

3 DAYS AGO