koze.com
36th Annual Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade Photos
CLARKSTON, WA – The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade took place this afternoon. This year’s theme was “A Hometown Christmas.” Parade Community Safety Sponsors were Idaho Central Credit Union, Lancer Lanes & Casino, and Pacific Steel & Recycling. Thank you...
pullmanradio.com
Santa’s Annual Visits To Pullman’s Neighborhoods Escorted By Lions Club Starts Monday
Santa’s annual visits to Pullman’s neighborhoods escorted by the Lions Club begins Monday night. Santa will be on College Hill Monday night and on the Southside of Military Hill. He will visit Pioneer Hill and the Southside of Sunnyside Hill Tuesday night. On Wednesday night Santa will be riding his sleigh through the Northside of Sunnyside Hill and will complete his Pullman journey on Thursday night on the Northside of Military Hill. Santa will be arriving each night at 5:30 before heading back to the North Pole around 8:30. Listen close for the lead reindeer truck announcing Santa’s arrival.
KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
pullmanradio.com
Lumberyard in Pullman to hold Winter Market
Lumberyard in Pullman invites the community to its Winter Market this Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Come browse from local makers including paintings, custom bags, jewelry and more.
KHQ Right Now
More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm
Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
pullmanradio.com
DeLIGHTful Downtown storefront finalists selected
The City of Moscow announced the DeLIGHTful Downtown finalists to advance for public voting include Latah Realty LLC, Moscow Contemporary, Moscow Axe Throwing, and Café Artista. The four finalists were selected out of 11 entries. The entries were judged this Thursday by City Supervisor, Bill Belknap; Latah County Commissioner,...
Pair of Potlatch School District Employees Awarded Grants from Latah County Community Foundation
POTLATCH, ID - A pair of Potlatch School District employees were recently awarded grants from the Latah County Community Foundation. Potlatch Elementary librarian Leah Heath was awarded a $1,000 grant for new books in the elementary library. Katie Ball, a Physical Education teacher with the Potlatch School District, received a...
koze.com
US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy
LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
Idaho murders: Former first floor tenant of Moscow home says he couldn't hear activity from other floors
A former tenant of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were murdered on Nov. 13 says he couldn't hear activity from other floors when he lived on the first floor.
kptv.com
Fear of Idaho killer causes college students to take online classes, avoid campus
MOSCOW, Idaho (KPTV) — Hundreds of students and family members of four slain classmates mourned together inside the University of Idaho’s stadium Wednesday night. “The only cure to pain is love — it’s the only thing that’s going to to heal us; it’s the only thing that’s going to heal you,” Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told the crowd gathered at the vigil. “That will make a difference, and that’s something they can see where they’re at right now: That you changed your life a little bit, that you’re a little bit nicer, a little bit kinder.”
pullmanradio.com
Alcohol Offense On UI Campus On The Night Of Student Murders Not Related To The Case
Moscow Police say an alcohol offense on campus on the night that four University of Idaho students were murdered isn’t related to the case. The agency issued an update on Friday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The incident was called in just after 3:00 on the morning of November 13th. The alcohol offense at the band field on Taylor Avenue was addressed on scene by the officer.
koze.com
Purchase of Asotin County Land on Agenda For WDFW Next Week
CLARKSTON, WA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet in Clarkston next week to discuss a variety of topics – including the potential purchase of a piece of Asotin County land to allow for public use recreation. The meeting, set for December 8th through the 10th, will take place at the Clarkston Event Center at 841 6th Street.
cougcenter.com
The Cougars are officially headed to sunny SoCal
Greetings, Cougar fans, and welcome to bowl season. Now that the conference championship games are finished - maybe USC learned its lesson that if it had just called in sick, it would be in the CFP - we turn our focus toward the bowls. For your Washington State Cougars, that means a trip to sunny Los Angeles for the late night talkshow host bowl.
KHQ Right Now
Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides
The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
koze.com
Lewiston Man Arrested After Firearm Allegedly Fired During Domestic Argument
LEWISTON, ID – A 29-year-old Lewiston man was arrested Saturday evening following a call for an alleged domestic violence incident involving a firearm which was fired. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded to the 3300 block of 8th Street F at about 6:04 p.m.
Washington Examiner
Idaho student murders: As mystery grows, here are four key questions that haven't been answered
Nearly three weeks after four University of Idaho students were found killed inside their off-campus home, police officers are investigating the incident to uncover who is responsible. Four students identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed on Nov. 13. Each...
Police arrest 7 in North Idaho last week for possession, intent to distribute fentanyl
LEWISTON, Idaho — Law enforcement arrested seven people last week for possession of fentanyl, with some believed to intend to distribute it. Lewiston detectives arrested 39-year-old Kimberlee Perrigo and 33-year-old Joshua Hescock after placing a GPS tracking device on their vehicle and observing it make several trips to Spokane and around the Lewis Clark Valley area. Lewiston Police say officers...
pullmanradio.com
38 Year Old Tekoa Woman Sent To Prison For Selling Fentanyl To A Friend Who Died From A Drug Overdose
A 38-year-old Tekoa woman who sold fentanyl to a friend who overdosed and died is going to prison. Amber Kelly was found guilty by a Whitman County Superior Court Jury on two counts of delivering a controlled substance. The trial was held in Colfax last month. Kelly sold fentanyl to 22-year-old Nikki Overton of Tekoa who died from a drug overdose in May of last year. Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommendation from the prosecutor’s office and sentenced Kelly to the mid-range of the standard sentence. Judge Libey on Friday sentenced Kelly to 16 months in prison and placed her on probation for a year. You can listen to Judge Libey handing down the sentence by clicking on the audio file below.
