Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced new matches for tonight’s Raw. There will be two triple threat matches – Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss. The winners of those matches will meet in a singles match next week on Raw for a...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Reacts To Comments About William Regal’s Advice Not Being Appreciated In The Promotion
William Regal is expected to make his return to WWE following a short run with AEW. As noted, Regal is finalizing a WWE deal with the expectation that he will officially start with the company after the New Year in a backstage role. Regal was written off storylines last week...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vickie Guerrero Wants The AEW Women’s Division To Get More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero is a big fan of the AEW women’s roster and wants to see the division get more time on television. Speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn podcast, the widow of Eddie Guerrero commented on the current AEW women’s division and what she’d like to see more of going forward. She said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Roberts Is Interested In Doing AEW Commentary, More
During the latest edition of his “Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake “The Snake” Roberts commented on his desire to do commentary for AEW. He said,. “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Would Love The Chance To Work With Kenny Omega Again
Sami Zayn is hoping that the proverbial ‘Forbidden Door’ will allow him the opportunity to wrestle AEW’s Kenny Omega again. Zayn and Omega competed multiple times on the independent scene prior to Zayn signing with WWE in 2013, with their most recent bout coming in December 2012 for DDT Pro Wrestling.
ewrestlingnews.com
Who Will Win the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring? & Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee, nearly two years after the former AEW TNT Champion’s death. Lee, formerly Luke Harper in WWE, died in December 2020 of what was diagnosed as Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. At a WWE live event in Lee’s hometown of Rochester,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Big Reveal Planned For New Tag Title Belts For The Usos
If recent reports are to be believed, The Usos might be getting new tag team title belts. The Usos recently surpassed 500 days as SmackDown tag team champions, and now multiple sources are claiming that Jimmy and Jey will be getting new belts soon. The Wrestling Observer has confirmed that new belts have been commissioned. This rumor gained further traction when mentioned by Belt Fan Dan on Twitter, who is a wrestling belt historian, which you can see below:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 12/2/22
Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 902,000 viewers on FS1. This is down from the 2,166,000 viewers they did a week ago on FOX. SmackDown pulled in a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is down from the 0.54 rating from one week ago. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sasha Banks Wraps Filming Her First Movie In Boston
Sasha Banks has wrapped up filming her first movie in The Boss’ hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Last month, it was reported that Banks was filming a movie, but her role in the project remains unclear. On Twitter, Banks announced that she has finished filming but there is no word...
ewrestlingnews.com
Top NWA Star Finishing With Company, Expected To Sign With WWE
A top star with NWA looks to be departing the company in the near future, as their contract is set to expire at the end of the month. Colby Corino, son of wrestling veteran and former ECW Champion Steve Corino, will officially become a free agent on January 1, 2023. The NWA is holding their final set of television tapings for the year today, December 5th, and will be the final shows for Corino. Corino originally signed with the NWA in June of 2021 and will not be renewing his contract.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from December 5, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Katana Chance defeated Tamina. Trick Williams defeated Cedric Alexander. Tell...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Reveals What He’s Learned From Working With Roman Reigns, More
Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on his “Cheap Heat” podcast, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn commented on what it’s been like working with Roman Reigns in The Bloodline faction. Additionally, the ‘Honorary Uce’ opened up on Reigns’ unique contributions as a performer, and more. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For December 5, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for December 5, 2022!. The Bloodline walked out to start the show. We saw a backstage promo by The Bloodline where they said they don’t care who is in their way. Matt Riddle rode past them on a scooter. Solo Sikoa attacked Elias from behind before the rest of The Bloodline jumped in to take him out.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (12/5/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM EST via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated card for the show below:. *Kip Sabian vs. Alex Reynolds. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo. *Nick Comorato vs, Hagane...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dakota Kai On Her History With WarGames, Unpredictability Of The Match
Dakota Kai was recently a guest on the “Getting Over” podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Kai discussed her history in WarGames matches from NXT to the main roster, and the grueling nature of the match. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Stevie Ray Reveals What Went Wrong With The nWo
During a recent appearance on “The Grue Room Show,” Stevie Ray commented on his history with the nWo and the stable’s “hostile takeover” of WCW. Additionally, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on the factors that eventually led to the group’s popularity dwindling. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Petersburg, WV: Theory vs. Rollins
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from VSU Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, WV. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) (w/ Finn Balor) Emma defeated Xia Li. WWE Intercontinental Title...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ian Riccaboni Believes ROH Honor Club May Be Relaunching Soon
During a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, Ring of Honor commentator Ian Riccaboni revealed that he believes Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. Back in July, the Honor Club platform was put on hold while the company works on a revamp. You can check...
Comments / 0