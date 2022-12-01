ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KDAF

WATCH: 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade

Dallas' holiday event of the year is about to go down on Saturday, December 3 as the 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade will be taking the streets and screens of Texas by storm.
dallasexpress.com

Klyde Warren Park Delivers Texas-Sized Tree Lighting Celebration

There were children playing, adults smiling, laughing, and enjoying the family atmosphere while musical artists perform on stage at the Annual Klyde Warren Park Christmas Tree lighting celebration, which brought in a plethora of Dallas residents to celebrate the lighting of the “Mayors Tree’. This year marks the...
dallasexpress.com

Santa Joins Mayor for Tree-Lighting Ceremony

Santa will join Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson to ring in the holidays at the annual Klyde Warren Park tree-lighting ceremony on Saturday. The festive celebration will include a host of entertainment and family activities, culminating in the lighting of the “Mayor’s Tree” just before 6:00 p.m. “The...
dallasexpress.com

Bezos Gives $1.25 Million to Dallas Homeless Organization

Can mass infusions of money solve the root problems of homelessness and vagrancy? The City of Dallas and many nonprofits in the area continue to spend millions of dollars each year trying to address these issues. Yet, somehow, the plague of homelessness and vagrancy in the area continues, as previously reported in The Dallas Express.
Reform Austin

Megachurch Christmas Show Comes Under Fire For Extravagance

The Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas is weathering a viral backlash thanks to their enormous “Gift of Christmas” production. A video posted on TikTok showing the famous flying Little Drummer Boys in rehearsal has racked up over 2 million views. The caption is a sarcastic “casual Christmas worship in Texas.”
dallasexpress.com

RAM Clinic Pops up in Dallas | Provides Free Medical Services

Remote Area Medical (RAM) held a free two-day medical, dental, and vision clinic in Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. RAM is a nonprofit pop-up medical clinic organization that provides free dental, vision, and medical care services. Since 2019, the company...
dallasexpress.com

Exclusive Highland Park Touts ‘Inclusive’ Schools Week

Highland Park Independent School District is conducting its sixth-annual “Inclusive Schools Week” event during the entire first week of December, continuing its years-long focus on implementing the tenets of a so-called “systems change” for inclusion in education. Beginning in 2001, the annual event is sponsored by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

AIDS Services of Dallas Cuts Ribbon on Expanded Affordable Housing

On World AIDS Day, a group gathered in a parking lot in Oak Cliff to mark the occasion with a ribbon cutting for an expanded affordable housing development for people with and impacted by HIV/AIDS. "This moment on World AIDS Day, you can see a glimmer of what we can...
Houston Chronicle

Popular TX pastor returns after absence over an 'inappropriate' online relationship

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — The prominent pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch in suburban Dallas received a standing ovation as he returned to the pulpit Sunday, more than three months after abruptly announcing an indefinite leave over an “inappropriate” online relationship. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Deadline to Return Angel Tree Donations Fast-Approaching

Please return your gifts via a Drive-Thru Drop Off Location by 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 12/3 or at The Salvation Army warehouse in Dallas or Fort Worth by 4 p.m. Monday. NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and The Salvation Army thank you for helping thousands of North Texas children, seniors and special needs adults throughout North Texas receive a gift this holiday season. You can still choose your individual angel to adopt online through Saturday, 12/3 at www.SalvationArmyNTX.org.
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas

There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Zoo Announces Death of Tiger

A tiger at the Dallas Zoo passed away on Nov. 20, the zoo announced on social media Wednesday. Manis was an 18-year-old tiger and died after a procedure revealed signs of severe worsening of his kidney failure. The Zoo said that given Manis' age, these types of issues are not uncommon. The team monitored him after his procedure but he passed away later that evening.
WFAA

Dallas Museum of Art to reopen after evacuation due to bomb threat

DALLAS — The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) will reopen at 2 p.m. today after a temporary shutdown this morning. Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, the museum posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice. A DMA representative confirmed with WFAA that the museum received a threat against the building and garage.
dmagazine.com

A Special Investigation Into the Dallas Mayor’s Pants

The purpose of this post is to draw attention to the need for everyone to get a flu shot. This is really about public health. So if you’re tempted to criticize me for writing about something frivolous and doing so in a snarky manner, maybe first ask yourself why you want people to die. I’m here to save lives.
Local Profile

How To Prepare Texas Homes For Cold Weather

Colder temperatures are upon us. So, while we pull out those winter coats, we have to make sure our homes are taken care of as well. The city of McKinney has posted a reminder on its website to help residents protect their homes from the cold. The city announced on...
Ash Jurberg

13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college history

Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy