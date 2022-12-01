Read full article on original website
WATCH: 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade
Dallas' holiday event of the year is about to go down on Saturday, December 3 as the 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade will be taking the streets and screens of Texas by storm.
Klyde Warren Park Delivers Texas-Sized Tree Lighting Celebration
There were children playing, adults smiling, laughing, and enjoying the family atmosphere while musical artists perform on stage at the Annual Klyde Warren Park Christmas Tree lighting celebration, which brought in a plethora of Dallas residents to celebrate the lighting of the “Mayors Tree’. This year marks the...
Santa Joins Mayor for Tree-Lighting Ceremony
Santa will join Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson to ring in the holidays at the annual Klyde Warren Park tree-lighting ceremony on Saturday. The festive celebration will include a host of entertainment and family activities, culminating in the lighting of the “Mayor’s Tree” just before 6:00 p.m. “The...
Megachurch Gets Backlash For Selling $60 Tickets For Annual Christmas Program
Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano has faced scrutiny after a video showed a behind-the-scenes clip of its extravagant Christmas program. The church is charging up to $60 for tickets to the show. A viral TikTok posted on November 27, showed multiple performers drumming while suspected from the ceiling while the...
Dallas County works with non-profit group to help people in need
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the group Trusted World to provide food, clothing and other basic needs to people that Sheriff’s Deputies encounter while they’re responding to calls.
Bezos Gives $1.25 Million to Dallas Homeless Organization
Can mass infusions of money solve the root problems of homelessness and vagrancy? The City of Dallas and many nonprofits in the area continue to spend millions of dollars each year trying to address these issues. Yet, somehow, the plague of homelessness and vagrancy in the area continues, as previously reported in The Dallas Express.
Megachurch Christmas Show Comes Under Fire For Extravagance
The Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas is weathering a viral backlash thanks to their enormous “Gift of Christmas” production. A video posted on TikTok showing the famous flying Little Drummer Boys in rehearsal has racked up over 2 million views. The caption is a sarcastic “casual Christmas worship in Texas.”
RAM Clinic Pops up in Dallas | Provides Free Medical Services
Remote Area Medical (RAM) held a free two-day medical, dental, and vision clinic in Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. RAM is a nonprofit pop-up medical clinic organization that provides free dental, vision, and medical care services. Since 2019, the company...
Exclusive Highland Park Touts ‘Inclusive’ Schools Week
Highland Park Independent School District is conducting its sixth-annual “Inclusive Schools Week” event during the entire first week of December, continuing its years-long focus on implementing the tenets of a so-called “systems change” for inclusion in education. Beginning in 2001, the annual event is sponsored by...
AIDS Services of Dallas Cuts Ribbon on Expanded Affordable Housing
On World AIDS Day, a group gathered in a parking lot in Oak Cliff to mark the occasion with a ribbon cutting for an expanded affordable housing development for people with and impacted by HIV/AIDS. "This moment on World AIDS Day, you can see a glimmer of what we can...
Popular TX pastor returns after absence over an 'inappropriate' online relationship
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — The prominent pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch in suburban Dallas received a standing ovation as he returned to the pulpit Sunday, more than three months after abruptly announcing an indefinite leave over an “inappropriate” online relationship. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor of...
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
Deadline to Return Angel Tree Donations Fast-Approaching
Please return your gifts via a Drive-Thru Drop Off Location by 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 12/3 or at The Salvation Army warehouse in Dallas or Fort Worth by 4 p.m. Monday. NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and The Salvation Army thank you for helping thousands of North Texas children, seniors and special needs adults throughout North Texas receive a gift this holiday season. You can still choose your individual angel to adopt online through Saturday, 12/3 at www.SalvationArmyNTX.org.
7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas
There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
Dallas Zoo Announces Death of Tiger
A tiger at the Dallas Zoo passed away on Nov. 20, the zoo announced on social media Wednesday. Manis was an 18-year-old tiger and died after a procedure revealed signs of severe worsening of his kidney failure. The Zoo said that given Manis' age, these types of issues are not uncommon. The team monitored him after his procedure but he passed away later that evening.
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions
A month ago, I wrote about Margot Perot, the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. In October, Perot and her family foundation gave out $55 million in donations to organizations in Dallas.
Dallas Museum of Art to reopen after evacuation due to bomb threat
DALLAS — The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) will reopen at 2 p.m. today after a temporary shutdown this morning. Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, the museum posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice. A DMA representative confirmed with WFAA that the museum received a threat against the building and garage.
A Special Investigation Into the Dallas Mayor’s Pants
The purpose of this post is to draw attention to the need for everyone to get a flu shot. This is really about public health. So if you’re tempted to criticize me for writing about something frivolous and doing so in a snarky manner, maybe first ask yourself why you want people to die. I’m here to save lives.
How To Prepare Texas Homes For Cold Weather
Colder temperatures are upon us. So, while we pull out those winter coats, we have to make sure our homes are taken care of as well. The city of McKinney has posted a reminder on its website to help residents protect their homes from the cold. The city announced on...
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college history
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
