Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Business Journal
East St. Louis mayor receives 32-foot air boost from Ameren Illinois
Ameren Illinois provides lift to East St. Louis Mayor Eastern to light star on top of city’s Christmas tree. Ameren Illinois gave East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III a major boost on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022, by providing a lift up in one of its double bucket trucks to light the star on top of the city’s 32-foot Christmas tree. The celebration took place on-site from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Dr., officially kicking off the holiday season in the City of East St. Louis.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Real ID deadline extended; state Sen. Barickman retiring
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for states to comply with REAL ID standards. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the federal agency issued a two-year extension, meaning standard Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports for domestic air travel until May 7, 2025.
Summer food benefits for low-income Missouri children likely delayed until well into winter
Because of a series of delays, the benefits designed to help families with summer food costs likely won’t be distributed until deep into winter. The post Summer food benefits for low-income Missouri children likely delayed until well into winter appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV
St. Louis City opens 24 hour warming shelters; St. Louis County offering services but experiencing difficulties
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Temperatures in the Metro are starting to drop, leaving concerns for those living on the streets. The City of St. Louis launched winter operations Thursday to help support unhoused neighbors during the winter season. The city’s Department of Human Services will continue to collaborate throughout the...
collinsvilledailynews.com
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Welcomes Three New Board Members
O’FALLON — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, announces the addition of three new members to the hospital’s Board of Directors. This brings the number of board members for St. Elizabeth’s to eleven. Board members serve voluntarily and provide counsel and oversight on decisions that affect the...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Washington lawmakers updated on state’s new tactics on drug control
(The Center Square) – The Substance Abuse Recovery Services Advisory Committee was updated Monday morning on investments and work related to legislation in response to the Washington State Supreme Court’s Blake decision nearly two years ago. In February 2021, the state’s highest court struck down the statute that...
‘It represents a new brightness’ Ameren helped light up Christmas tree in East St. Louis
Ameren Illinois helped light the Christmas tree in East St. Louis on Friday.
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Illinois residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for IllinoisPhoto byVladimir Solomianyi/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
‘Tripledemic’: What to know about COVID-19, flu, RSV in the St. Louis area
A trio of diseases (COVID-19, Influenza, RSV) are rising throughout the United States, including the St. Louis region. It's a trend many have dubbed 'tripledemic' as winter draws closer.
KMOV
St. Clair Co. 911 now has access to public transit surveillance cameras; intervened in domestic dispute
METRO EAST (KMOV) - St. Clair County 911 dispatch centers are now integrated with Metro Transit surveillance cameras. About two months ago, Metro Transit officials integrated its surveillance system with all four St. Clair County 911 dispatch centers to improve safety on Metro public transportation. Metro already has trained staff...
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois Freedom Caucus calling for end of consent calendar
(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois lawmakers is calling for an end to a House practice that allows many measures to be voted on with one vote and little discussion. The Illinois Freedom Caucus, a group of downstate Republicans, said the practice enables House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote.
Payments of up to $400 have been sent to many Illinois residents
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Dean Drobot (Shutterstock) Many Illinois residents have likely received some money over the past couple months. Maybe you already noticed this payment from the state. If not, it's a great idea to double check your bank statements. These payments are part of a $1.8 billion relief package. Most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.
KSDK
3 St. Louis-area people killed, 3 others injured in crash south of Cape Girardeau
The driver, from Bridgeton, a man from Ste. Genevieve and a woman from Brighton, Illinois were killed in the crash. Three others from the St. Louis area were injured.
KMOV
East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East. Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle...
NBC Chicago
Here's What to Know About Illinois' SAFE-T Act and the New Changes Coming
After the Illinois Senate and House voted to approve of some major changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act Thursday, sending the proposed amendment to the controversial bill to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, many are wondering what's next and what this means?. The measure required 71 votes to pass the House, and that's...
KMOV
Dellwood man pleads guilty to cashing his dead mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty to cashing Social Security checks sent for his dead mother for 26 years. The checks totaled nearly $200,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said 62-year-old Reginald Bagley had the Social Security bank statements sent to his address after his mother died in March of 1994. Her death was not reported to the administration at the time. Bagley kept receiving checks until July 2020, when the Social Security Administration learned Bagley’s mother was not using her Medicare benefits.
Fundraiser Seeks Support for Khorry Ramey After Father's Execution
Activists have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Kevin Johnson's daughter cover funeral expenses
KMOV
St. Louis Co. police investigate fatal shooting in Berkeley, Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in the City of Berkeley. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Monterio Smith, of Larry Lane in Berkeley. According to the police department, the City of Berkeley received a call for a shooting in the 6600 block of Larry Lane at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
kttn.com
Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges
A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
Comments / 1