woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Dean Drobot (Shutterstock) Many Illinois residents have likely received some money over the past couple months. Maybe you already noticed this payment from the state. If not, it's a great idea to double check your bank statements. These payments are part of a $1.8 billion relief package. Most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.

1 DAY AGO