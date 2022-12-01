Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Realtor David Estes Updates WGNS on Local Real Estate and Housing Prices in Rutherford County, followed by an Interview about a Locally Owned Bookstore
Murfreesboro Realtor David Estes talked to WGNS’ Scott Walker about the current real estate market in Rutherford County and how it has changed over the past 12 to 24-months. Estes has been a realtor for the past 28-years. Estes is with Parks Real Estate. His website is RealEstateMadMan.com. Estes can be reached at 615-566-7777. Estes is also a builder in new construction and owner of Middle Tennessee Home Builders, LLC.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Gas Prices Start the Week Off at $2.75 Per Gallon (Average for Regular Unleaded)
(Rutherford County, Tenn.) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94/g on Monday (12/05/2022), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 32.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 9.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
WSMV
Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
chattanoogacw.com
Gov. Lee responds to Titans stadium concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee responds to stadium concerns as Metro Nashville City Council members get ready to vote on the possibility of a new home for the Tennessee Titans. One council member said they appreciate Governor Bill Lee’s large investment into this project to help make a...
WBKO
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
160 people address legal, child support issues during Nashville Safe Surrender event
Nashville's 2022 Safe Surrender program came to an end Saturday afternoon, giving dozens of people accused of nonviolent offenses a chance to clear the slate ahead of the holidays.
YAHOO!
U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia
United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
wgnsradio.com
MURFREESBORO UPDATE: December 4, 2020 Murder Case Bound Over to a Grand Jury
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Rutherford County Courts found probable cause to present a murder case from December of 2020 to a Grand Jury…. That was Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney Trevor Lynch. Almost exactly 2-years-ago to-the-day, the lifeless body of 20-year-old Montavis Jones was found in the parking lot of Campus Crossing Apartments. Around that same time, Murfreesboro Police received word that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had just been dropped off at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.…
WKRN
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City
The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson …. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot...
Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste management plan as landfill fills up
The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space, but leaders in Rutherford County have made moves to change that.
Red Kettle donations stolen from Wilson County Salvation Army
Christmas is supposed to be the season of giving, but on Monday, the opposite was true when a thief stole up to $1,400 in donations raised during the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign in Lebanon.
luxury-houses.net
Incredible Wood Trim Details and Thoughtful Versatility Make This $5,499,900 Home Stand out in a Crowd in Brentwood, TN
The Home in Brentwood on 2 acres offers bright open concept living with vaulted ceilings and wood beams throughout the home, now available for sale. This home located at 1545 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-300-5996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
wgnsradio.com
New Police Chief and New Staff Attorney for the Town of Smyrna Hit the Pavement on Tuesday, November 29th
SMYRNA, Tennessee—Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, announced Jason King has been hired as a staff attorney. King assumed the position in his new role for Smyrna on November 29th. King will work within the Town Attorney’s Office under the direction of Town attorney, Jeffrey L. Peach, performing in-house counsel...
wgnsradio.com
Hello Alice invites applications from small businesses - Grants of up to $25,000 for local entrepreneurs
Murfreesboro, TN - Hello Alice, in partnership with GEN, the Small Business Growth Fund, invites applications from small businesses in need of capital to apply and possibly receive help. Grants of up to $25,000, provided by Mastercard, will be awarded to help small businesses accelerate their growth and achieve their...
WKRN
'A threat to national security'
Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
Choice Lanes to Allow for a Quicker Commute Between Murfreesboro and Nashville - at a Choice Price
(Rutherford County, TN) The Tennessee Department of Transportation suggests they have discussed an idea to increase travel reliability and travel speeds on area interstates. What are called Choice Lanes are being considered in the Volunteer State. Choice Lanes, if implemented, would be funded through a Public-Private Partnerships (P3) that would...
Rutherford County: prepare for interstate congestion Sunday
To accommodate growth in the Blackman area, Middle Tennessee Electric will be working on electrical lines that may lead to increased traffic on Sunday.
Dozens of customers, friends mourn loss of Hermitage gas station worker who brightened their days
About 100 people stood in the cold Wednesday evening to honor a gas station worker who gave them big smiles from small interactions.
wgnsradio.com
Local Library, League of Women Voters Host Community Book Discussion
The Rutherford County Library System and the League of Women Voters of Murfreesboro / Rutherford County are partnering to host a community book discussion on Tuesday evening, January 24, at 7:00 PM on Zoom. The Murfreesboro chapter of the American Association of University Women is also sponsoring the event. Readers...
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Rutherford County for Dec. 2, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection score as of December 2, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Name Score Address City Date. ALDI 93 3267 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro 4/8/2022. ALDI 94 640...
