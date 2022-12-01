ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

Realtor David Estes Updates WGNS on Local Real Estate and Housing Prices in Rutherford County, followed by an Interview about a Locally Owned Bookstore

Murfreesboro Realtor David Estes talked to WGNS’ Scott Walker about the current real estate market in Rutherford County and how it has changed over the past 12 to 24-months. Estes has been a realtor for the past 28-years. Estes is with Parks Real Estate. His website is RealEstateMadMan.com. Estes can be reached at 615-566-7777. Estes is also a builder in new construction and owner of Middle Tennessee Home Builders, LLC.
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Gas Prices Start the Week Off at $2.75 Per Gallon (Average for Regular Unleaded)

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94/g on Monday (12/05/2022), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 32.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 9.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
WSMV

Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
chattanoogacw.com

Gov. Lee responds to Titans stadium concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee responds to stadium concerns as Metro Nashville City Council members get ready to vote on the possibility of a new home for the Tennessee Titans. One council member said they appreciate Governor Bill Lee’s large investment into this project to help make a...
WBKO

Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
YAHOO!

U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia

United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
wgnsradio.com

MURFREESBORO UPDATE: December 4, 2020 Murder Case Bound Over to a Grand Jury

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Rutherford County Courts found probable cause to present a murder case from December of 2020 to a Grand Jury…. That was Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney Trevor Lynch. Almost exactly 2-years-ago to-the-day, the lifeless body of 20-year-old Montavis Jones was found in the parking lot of Campus Crossing Apartments. Around that same time, Murfreesboro Police received word that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had just been dropped off at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.…
WKRN

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson …. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot...
luxury-houses.net

Incredible Wood Trim Details and Thoughtful Versatility Make This $5,499,900 Home Stand out in a Crowd in Brentwood, TN

The Home in Brentwood on 2 acres offers bright open concept living with vaulted ceilings and wood beams throughout the home, now available for sale. This home located at 1545 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-300-5996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
WKRN

'A threat to national security'

Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
wgnsradio.com

Local Library, League of Women Voters Host Community Book Discussion

The Rutherford County Library System and the League of Women Voters of Murfreesboro / Rutherford County are partnering to host a community book discussion on Tuesday evening, January 24, at 7:00 PM on Zoom. The Murfreesboro chapter of the American Association of University Women is also sponsoring the event. Readers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy