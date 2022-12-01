Read full article on original website
No. 17 Duke meets Iowa at Madison Square Garden
No. 17 Duke has shown the ability to spread around its offense. Iowa has a go-to player who can be
Bowl schedule set for NC teams
NC State is staying close to home to face an old foe and North Carolina is headed to the West Coast. Duke is back in a bowl game for the first time in four years and Wake Forest is going bowling for the seventh straight year. ECU gets to close...
Everything Kirk Ferentz said following bid to Music City Bowl against Kentucky
The Hawkeyes closed out the 2022 regular season with three wins in their last four games to finish with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-4 mark in Big Ten play. On Sunday afternoon, Iowa announced that they have accepted a bid to the Music City Bowl and will face Kentucky for the second straight season.
Instant Analysis: UNC Loses Fourth Straight, Slide Gets Steeper
BLACKSBURG, Va. — North Carolina’s slide got steeper Sunday afternoon. The free-falling No. 18 Tar Heels, who likely won’t be ranked much longer, were beaten 80-72 by Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum, the ACC opener for both teams becoming another early season stumble from UNC. The Tar...
No. 18 North Carolina stumbles into ACC opener at Va. Tech
No. 18 North Carolina looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it opens Atlantic Coast Conference action against Virginia
UNC Big Man Armando Bacot Unsure on Timeline for Shoulder Injury
BLACKSBURG, Va. — After missing North Carolina’s 80-72 loss on Sunday at Virginia Tech, star power forward Armando Bacot said there isn’t a clear timeline on his return from a bruised right shoulder. Bacot said he hasn’t practiced since suffering the injury Wednesday night during the opening...
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland HC Mike Locksley reveals whether he will be participating in potential 'Mayo Dump'
Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was asked Sunday whether or not he would be made available for a potential “Mayo Dump” at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. The Terps will face off against NC State, a team they have not played since 2014, when Maryland left the ACC for the B1G.
UNC-Virginia Tech: Hubert Davis Postgame
BLACKSBURG, Va. — No. 18 North Carolina was handed its fourth consecutive loss in a 80-72 defeat at Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum, in the ACC opener for both teams. Caleb Love, RJ Davis and Pete Nance led the Tar Heels in scoring with 18 points...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Hawkeye Bowl Projections
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw their regular season come crashing down a week ago as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season finale, presumably in retribution for their stumbling into the Big Ten Championship Game a year prior. As frustrating as the season has been and as disappointing as...
Kevin Keatts on Pitt loss: 'It wasn’t our night'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State suffered an ugly 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC opener after a cold shooting night from the guards and early foul trouble for the big men. Kevin Keatts answered questions after the loss on Jarkel Joiner's poor shooting, how to move forward and much more on Friday night.
KCJJ
More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal
Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
Transfer Portal Daily: Iowa landing Cade McNamara could be a program-changer
IOWA'S (FINALLY) USING THE PORTAL. There’s the simple fact that Iowa’s hitting the transfer portal, which it hardly did in 2022; the Hawkeyes brought in a tight end from FCS Lafayette and saw a few players leave, notably return man Charlie Jones, who blossomed into a thousand-yard receiver at Purdue. Iowa's NIL collective is much more advanced than it was a year ago, which played a part in landing McNamara's commitment. McNamara was able to hit the portal before the Dec. 5 window begins because he's a grad transfer. He also underwent season-ending surgery after losing his starting job to J.J. McCarthy, so he's away from the team and would not have been a factor in Michigan's College Football Playoff push.
Countdown to Kickoff: ACC Championship Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Asked about the significance of what’s at stake this weekend and the potential impact as the North Carolina football program seeks to capture its first ACC title since 1980, Josh Downs immediately launched into the historical context. But quantifying and qualifying that context tripped...
Iowa Football: Transfer Portal Buzz surrounding a top target
After years of Iowa fans wanting Kirk Ferentz to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal, it has finally happened. It's not a question whether or not Iowa will attack the transfer portal, it's a matter of how many guys they'll take from it.
fbschedules.com
2022 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV
The 2022 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing...
goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Falls to Creighton in National Quarterfinals
DURHAM - The Blue Devils men's soccer team lost to Creighton, 3-2, in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon, ending their season at 13-2-4 overall. Axel Gudbjornsson scored Duke's first-half goal, and the Blue Devils took advantage of an own goal to draw within one in the second half. HOW...
FanSided
UNC Basketball: Several Questions That Need Answers
UNC Basketball travels back home from Bloomington with several questions that need answers after the 77-65 loss to Indiana. To say the 2022-2023 season has not gone as planned is a major understatement. Before we get into a number of questions that need to be answered, let’s be clear about a few things.
Rece Davis talks Clemson's QB situation, gives pick for ACC title game
ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis recently gave some thoughts on Clemson and North Carolina ahead of Saturday’s ACC Championship Game between the Tigers and Tar Heels. Clemson (10-2, 8-0 (...)
cbs17
Jon Scheyer gives thoughts on first opening weekend as Duke’s head basketball coach
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke University head coach Jon Scheyer met with the media on Friday. What are his thoughts as league play begins this weekend? What changes once the Atlantic Coastal Conference season kicks in? Will Duke’s non-conference schedule help heading into league play? How big was the addition of Northwestern center transfer Ryan Young? Scheyer has the answers.
North Carolina high school football state championship schedule, locations
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state championships are scheduled for Dec. 9-10 in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Two games will be played at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while two additional games will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh.
247Sports
